Miss Universe 2026 winner Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico is facing criticism online after using an interpreter during the competition's first question-and-answer round before responding to the final question in English.

The 27-year-old was crowned Miss Universe on November 24 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, becoming the first mother to win the international competition.

However, it wasn't just her victory that caught viewers' attention.

During the first question round, Barreto answered in Spanish with the assistance of an interpreter, before switching to English when the final five contestants were asked the same question.

The change sparked discussions on social media, with some viewers questioning why she needed an interpreter earlier in the competition if she was able to respond in English during the final round.

The criticism also extended to the judging, with some questioning whether Barreto deserved the crown.

However, using an interpreter during an international competition does not necessarily mean a contestant is unable to speak English.

During the final round, the five remaining contestants were asked: "What does the world need most from its leaders right now?"

Barreto delivered her response in English, speaking about the importance of professional and empathetic leadership.

Despite the online criticism, her victory marked a historic moment for the competition.

Barreto, a psychologist and social worker, became the first mother to be crowned Miss Universe, following changes to the pageant's eligibility requirements that allowed married women and mothers to compete.

Her win was also celebrated by supporters in Puerto Rico, where the competition was held as part of its 75th anniversary.

Barreto's decision to switch languages has continued to draw attention online, raising questions about the use of interpreters during international beauty pageants.