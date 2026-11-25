The Miss Universe title for 2026 has been won by the contestant from Puerto Rico — which also happens to be the host of the 75th edition of the global beauty pageant.

The previous Miss Universe, Fátima Bosch of Mexico, crowned her successor, Jennifer Barreto, at the end of the competition. She will hand over her title to Miss Puerto Rico, who will hold it from seven months to a year. Watch the moment Baretto won the crown here:

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The top five finalists in this year's edition were from Puerto Rico, New Zealand, Philippines, Dominican Republic and Venezuela. The final questions asked to them were as follows:

Puerto Rico: As AI grows, what is the most important human value we should never lose?

New Zealand: How can we create a world where every woman feels valued?

Philippines: After 75 years, how will you convince doubters that the Miss Universe pageant is still relevant?

Venezuela: What is the most beautiful thing about you that we cannot see?

Dominican Republic: What is the best way for young people to make their voices heard by those in power?

In the final round, each finalist was asked the question: "What does the world need most from its leaders right now?" Baretto replied that the world needs empathetic leaders who stand up for their values and set an example for the public.

As the reigning Miss Universe, Baretto will also receive a cash prize and monthly stipend. Although the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) has not released the official amount given to winners, media reports say that the title-holder receives a prize of $250,000, along with an estimated $50,000 monthly allowance throughout her 12-month reign.

During her reign, Baretto is expected to choose a cause to champion in her travels across the world. Past causes advocated for by Miss Universe title holders include peace, disease prevention, racial awareness, etc.

This year's Miss Universe is no stranger to advocacy and working for social causes. Hola! magazine, which interviewed Baretto before the finals, said that 27-year-old holds a bachelor's degree in psychology, as well as master's degrees in psychology and social work. She has reportedly worked with military families and helped support domestic and child abuse victims.