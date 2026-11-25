A beaming smile and a moment to take it all in. Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico was crowned Miss Universe 2026 in San Juan on November 24, winning on home turf at the pageant’s 75th edition.

Dressed in a shimmering gown, Barreto posed with her crown and an overflowing bouquet. Around her, fellow contestants applauded as she soaked up the spotlight.

The 27-year-old psychologist and social worker also made history as the first mother to win Miss Universe, bringing Puerto Rico its sixth crown. A night worth the happy tears.