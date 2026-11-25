Miss Universe 2026 brought together 116 contestants in Puerto Rico, but several familiar countries were missing from the line-up. Visa restrictions, a dispute over franchise rights and individual withdrawals prevented a number of national titleholders from taking part.

The 75th edition concluded in San Juan on November 24, with Puerto Rico’s Jennifer Barreto taking home the crown.

Why did Thailand and five other countries miss the competition?

Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore and Malaysia were absent following a contractual dispute involving the Miss Universe Organisation and businessman Nawat Itsaragrisil, who operates qualifying pageants in the six countries.

In a September 18 statement issued through the organisation, JKN Universe LLC said it did not recognise the relevant franchise arrangements and maintained that Miss Universe Eastern had no authority to issue licences for the brand. Miss Universe Eastern disputed that position, saying its agreements were valid and its delegates were entitled to compete.

On October 21, Nawat-led Miss Grand International announced that it would not send the six representatives, saying it could no longer do so under conditions that adequately protected their status, dignity, safety and equal treatment.

Thailand’s absence was particularly notable because the country has won Miss Universe twice. Vietnam, meanwhile, missed the competition for the first time since 2014.

Which countries faced visa difficulties?

Visa restrictions also prevented several contestants from reaching Puerto Rico, a US territory.

The Associated Press (AP) reported on November 13 that Zambia’s Mubanga Pamela Hatyoka and the Republic of the Congo’s Georgina Kambongo had withdrawn after failing to secure visas. At that stage, representatives from South Sudan and Zimbabwe were still awaiting theirs.

Later reporting listed Angola, Nepal, South Sudan, Zambia, Zimbabwe and the Republic of the Congo among the countries affected by visa or travel restrictions. Nepal’s Prayashna Gurung also announced that visa requirements had prevented her from participating.

Other withdrawals had different causes. Austria’s Victoria Amerson stepped away, citing concerns about her mental and physical health, while Bulgaria’s Ana-Maria Babau withdrew after a car accident left her unable to compete.

What about the UAE?

Mariam Mohamed was selected as Miss Universe UAE 2025, becoming the first Emirati woman chosen to represent the country at the competition. Then 26, she was studying fashion design at ESMOD Dubai. Her selection followed the UAE’s debut in 2024, when Emilia Dobreva represented the country.

The reason for the UAE’s reported non-participation in 2026 could not be independently verified.