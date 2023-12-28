MINI Cooper: Filipino expat talks about her dream ride

Photos: Rahul Gajjar

Published: Thu 28 Dec 2023, 9:10 PM

Name: Richelle Fosberry

Ride: 2014 MINI Cooper

Nationality: Filipino

Profession: Head of Operations

In Dubai since: 2003

When did you move to Dubai and what do you like most about this city?

I moved to Dubai in 2003. The UAE is such a safe country to live in. It’s not unusual to leave things some place and find them right where you left them. In addition, Dubai is a melting pot of cultures, and you can get a taste of a variety of cuisines from around the world.

Dubai has also managed to catch up and surpass the rest of the world through its intense technological transformation in recent years. The Smart Dubai initiative has transformed the city into an intelligent hub for business. Dubai’s focus on becoming paperless, developing AI tech, supporting startup culture, and more… all contribute to making Dubai the happiest city in the world to work and live in.

What do you do for work?

I started working as an admin assistant in a real estate company then quickly switched to PR and marketing. I’ve been in this industry for the last 15 years and now, I am the head of operations of a PR agency. I oversee the operational activities of the business and ensure that the workforce is productive. I also work with other senior staff members on planning and ensuring that the staff are aware of the business’ best practices.

What kind of car-related activities do you enjoy?

I like attending race events at the Dubai Autodrome and Formula 1. Working in PR (and a luxury car brand before that) gives me access to many automotive perks. I once got to meet the former world F1 champion Lewis Hamilton face-to-face, which was one such perk.

What made you choose the MINI?

Finding parking around our office area was challenging, so my first solution was to find a tiny vehicle. Later, I got the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a MINI and fell in love with it immediately.

What do you like the most about your car and what could be improved?

MINI Cooper has always been an iconic car and it was further popularised by the sitcom, Mr Bean. So, that was one of the factors that got the car stuck in my head since I was young. An opportunity to own and drive one got me more excited. It is a cute car and fun to drive. Sure, it’s small, but it's best not to judge it based on its size as anyone who’s driven one knows that it has plenty of power and there’s sufficient head and legroom up front, which is a big plus. MINIs are also known for their agility, thanks to quick and precise steering and minimal body roll. It is economical too, fuel-consumption-wise. What’s not to love?

What does your car mean to you?

My car is more of a companion for the road, and I find driving therapeutic. I usually wake up early in the mornings on weekends and go on long drives and sometimes, I don’t know where the roads take me. Once, I was driving to the supermarket and ended up in Fujairah.

If money were no object, which car or SUV would you have in your garage?

I wouldn’t say that I am a car person, but at the moment, I am in love with my MINI. It is stylish, functional, fuel-economical, and super safe to drive. I can never imagine myself driving another car. So, I would say my relationship with my MINI will continue for the next few years.

