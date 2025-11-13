Mined versus lab diamonds: Not even gemologists can tell the difference, says expert

For decades, the diamond world has relied on a simple assumption: that mined stones are inherently superior, rarer, and more “real” than anything produced in a lab. Yet the numbers, the science, and the shifting attitudes of younger consumers tell a different story — one that is accelerating far faster than the industry wants to admit.

At the centre of this shift sits Astrea, a new lab-grown diamond brand preparing to launch in Dubai with a claim that cuts straight through a century of marketing: the world’s highest-end lab-grown diamonds — the top 0.01 per cent of global quality — can now surpass the precision and performance of many mined stones. And when it comes to telling them apart? As founder Nathalie Morrison puts it, “Not a single gemologist can tell the difference with the naked eye or a loupe.”

Breaking a century-old myth

Astrea’s entry into the UAE — with its first flagship store opening inside the Mandarin Oriental and a forthcoming collection designed by Sarah Jessica Parker — marks a turning point not just for the brand, but for a global industry grappling with changing consumer behaviour, sustainability pressure, and the erosion of long-held myths around rarity.

“Across the US, 60 per cent of engagement rings today are already lab-grown,” notes Nathalie. “Globally, lab diamonds have jumped from one per cent of the market a decade ago to more than 20 per cent today. Economists predict they’ll hit 70–75 per cent by 2032, though I believe it will take around three more years.”

But Astrea is not positioning itself as a mass-market disruptor. Instead, it is leaning into the highest end of the category — diamonds so carefully engineered, so rigorously certified, and so tightly calibrated in cut, colour and light performance that only a tiny fraction of the world’s stones, mined or lab-grown, qualify.

The top 0.01 per cent

Direct, data-driven, and clearly accustomed to challenging assumptions, Nathalie brings decades of experience spent in private banking, raising billions, and rebuilding her career more than once. And for anyone who still equates “lab-grown” with “less real”, she uses the analogy that shaped her own perspective as a mother. “I have four children,” she adds. “Two are through IVF and two naturally conceived. So, are my IVF children any less? Of course not. It’s the same principle.”

The science behind that statement is straightforward. Lab-grown and mined diamonds share the same chemical, optical, and structural composition. Both begin from a carbon seed — in fact, the first lab-grown diamonds ever made required a natural diamond seed to begin with. One seed grows under the Earth over billions of years; another grows inside a reactor under controlled conditions. The output is carbon arranged in a perfect crystalline structure. One takes time; the other takes precision, explains Nathalie.

What sets Astrea apart is not only its origin story, but also the level of refinement. While most of the global lab-grown market caters to commercial-grade stones, Nathalie’s entire ambition is anchored in the top one per cent — specifically the top 0.01 per cent — where quality is no longer determined solely by the traditional 4Cs (cut, colour, clarity, and carat). “People think a D-colour diamond is a D-colour diamond,” she says. “But within that tiny category, there is a huge difference. It’s like Cambridge. You have the head boy, and you have the bottom student. Both are from Cambridge, but they’re not the same.”

In fact, for Nathalie who grew up in Saint-Émilion, a quiet French village surrounded by vineyards far removed from the world of luxury, Cambridge University was the first leap into “something bigger”. A place she describes as “culture shock… the gowns, the formal dinners, the multicultural environment”, but regardless, she thrived, completing a double degree.

“I met some of my best friends at Cambridge. I loved it,” recalls Nathalie, who then went on to become one of the youngest senior client partners at Coutts Wealth Management, where she built new divisions before starting and selling two wealth-management firms of her own. That background, Nathalie says, is the lens through which she now looks at her pivot to the business of diamonds.

Beyond the 4Cs

To ‘differentiate excellence within excellence’, Astrea adds additional layers of certification, says Nathalie. “Light performance, hearts-and-arrows precision cutting, and other high-level grading tools rarely applied even in the mined sector. These certifications allow an even closer view of symmetry and reveal distinctions that consumers never had access to before,” she adds. “Technology lets us reach a level of consistency that nature simply can’t guarantee. And that’s where the future of luxury lies.”

But the future is not only about exquisite quality, it is also about environmental responsibility. Lab-grown diamonds offer a drastically cleaner alternative to mining, and Nathalie is frank about the contrast. Lab-grown diamonds, she explains, require virtually no water beyond cleaning facilities, involve no human labour issues, create no water pollution, and avoid the severe biodiversity damage linked to mining. Referencing documentaries such as Nothing Lasts Forever that highlight the environmental and human toll, she adds, “The idea that mined diamonds are rare is one of the industry’s most persistent myths. There are enough mined diamonds globally for every person on Earth to own half a carat.”

As a result, a significant part of the future is being shaped not by legacy clients, but by younger buyers entering the engagement-ring market with an entirely different mindset. Gen-Z, now the fastest-growing consumer base in luxury, cares about sustainability, transparency, and fair pricing. They also aren’t burdened by the emotional narratives that anchored mined diamonds to ideas of romance and worth. “This generation cares about the planet, they care about value, and they don’t want to pay for a story that isn’t scientifically true,” says Nathalie.

And then there is the design freedom, which is a major factor in Gen-Z’s embrace of lab-grown. “Without the constraints of natural formation, lab-grown diamonds can be produced in larger sizes, in more colours, and with a level of repeatability that makes ambitious custom pieces possible,” says Nathalie. One of Astrea’s first commissions was an 8.88-carat flawless D-colour stone — a request that major heritage maisons turned down due to margin-of-error risks. Astrea completed it in two months.

The brand’s upcoming collection with Sarah Jessica Parker builds on this creative potential, introducing modular pieces, multi-wear necklaces, and colour-driven designs that would be nearly impossible to source consistently in the mined world. “There is nothing she can’t design with lab-grown diamonds,” Nathalie adds. “She’s fascinated by the possibilities.”

Yet some of the industry’s most guarded secrets lie in what the consumer can’t see. When asked whether lab-grown diamonds are already circulating in the mined market, Nathalie responds, “You’re the only person who’s had the guts to ask me that, and the answer is yes. It’s happening widely.”

Documentaries such as Nothing Lasts Forever suggest that around 20 per cent of the market was already mixed because smaller stones often didn’t require certification. “You can’t tell the difference visually, so certification is the only safeguard, but tiny stones often aren’t certified. Hence, they’ve already penetrated the market.” She adds that companies that attempted to hide the nature of their stones also faced consequences. “Companies making lab-grown diamonds but not calling them ‘lab-grown’ have been sued by regulators and lost a lot of money,” says Nathalie. “I’m doing the opposite. I’m proud to call them lab-grown and to promote that truth.”

However, it’s also important to note that this shift doesn’t erase the mined sector. It simply makes space for something new: a luxury category built on transparency, technology, and craftsmanship, rather than geological time, says Nathalie. “It’s an evolution,” she adds. “Like cultured pearls versus natural pearls, or electric cars versus petrol cars. You use science.”

Dubai, the ‘natural’ home

When touching on Dubai as the home of Astrea’s global launch, she says it isn’t only technology or consumer behaviour that makes the city the natural choice — it’s the culture of the city itself. Astrea could have opened in London, Hong Kong or New York, but chose Dubai for reasons that go beyond just a marketing strategy. “People here are not afraid to experiment,” says Nathalie. “They embrace new ideas, they’re open to innovation, and they appreciate beauty. Especially big, bold pieces that they can actually wear safely.”

The UAE’s appetite for diamond jewellery is also unique. According to Nathalie, Astrea’s average sale in the UK is nearly 40 per cent lower than Dubai’s, simply because buyers here feel more confident wearing high-end jewellery in public. The city’s safety, multiculturalism, and forward-thinking ethos create the ideal environment for a category that challenges tradition while offering something more sustainable.

Astrea’s flagship store at the Mandarin Oriental reflects that ethos. Part retail, part experience, the space will allow customers to see how diamonds are made, tour the on-site production facility, and design bespoke pieces in a way that demystifies the entire process. “This industry was built on secrecy,” she adds. “We’re doing our bit to change that. We want people to see everything.”

