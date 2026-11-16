Colombian designer Mercedes Salazar brings two exclusive collections to Dubai

Colombian designer Mercedes Salazar has teamed up with Dubai-based lifestyle concept Collective Africa to launch two collections inspired by wildlife and marine life, featuring handcrafted accessories, bags and homeware.

The collaboration is taking place across two Dubai locations this November, with each collection exploring a different side of nature through colourful designs and traditional Colombian craftsmanship.

The first, The Wildlife Collection, is available at Collective Africa inside Flamingo Room at Jumeirah Al Naseem from November 12 to 21.

The collection focuses on tableware and home accessories, with monkeys, frogs and snake motifs appearing throughout its designs.

Meanwhile, The Sealife Collection will be available at Collective Africa in Bungalo34 from November 19 to 28, featuring handbags and accessories inspired by the ocean.

Shells, crabs and coral are among the elements incorporated into the designs, bringing marine-inspired shapes and textures to the collection.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mercedes explained that much of her work comes from observing the natural world.

"I have always been fascinated by nature and the endless inspiration it offers," she said.

"There is so much beauty in the smallest details, from the colours of an animal to the shapes and textures of the sea."

She added that she wanted the collections to reflect that curiosity while creating pieces people could enjoy in their everyday lives.

Born in Bogotá, Colombia, Mercedes founded her namesake brand in 2001 after studying jewellery design at the National Institute of Fine Arts in Mexico.

Today, she works with more than 200 Colombian artisans, incorporating traditional techniques passed down through generations into her jewellery, bags and homeware.

The collaboration also brings together two brands with a shared interest in handmade design.

Founded by Nicky Greig, Collective Africa is a Dubai-based retail concept offering fashion, jewellery, accessories and decorative objects from designers across Africa and other parts of the world.

Both collections will be available exclusively at their respective Collective Africa locations for a limited time this November.