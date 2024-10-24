UAE: Some women without history of mental disorder suffer from postpartum depression

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: Reuters file

A study reveals that at least 17 per cent of women in the UAE suffer from postpartum depression (PPD) without a prior history of depression.

Concurring with the idea, doctors in the UAE also highlighted that the actual numbers could be higher due to underreporting and stigma surrounding mental health.

A study published by Maastricht University titled “Postpartum Depression in the UAE: Insights, Challenges, and Pathways to Support” highlighted that PPD marked by “persistent feelings of sadness and low mood, loss of interest in activities, sleep disturbances, and appetite changes.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Other symptoms include negative and guilty thoughts, difficulty concentrating and making decisions, lack of energy and extreme fatigue, excessive irritability or anger, and challenges in bonding with the baby.

The study also notes that postpartum depression often goes undiagnosed, leading to a wide range of negative effects on the mother, infant, and family.

Stigma surrounding mental health

Dr Nada Omer, Consultant Psychiatrist, Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, said, “Some studies indicate that the numbers could be higher due to underreporting and stigma surrounding mental health. Many women do seek help for postpartum issues, but there can be significant barriers, including cultural stigma, lack of awareness, and limited access to mental health resources. Reports suggest that while some women voice their struggles, many may remain silent due to fear of judgement.”

“Extreme despair associated with PPD can indeed lead to serious outcomes, including maternal mortality through self harm. Additionally, severe cases may involve thoughts of harming the baby, which can be distressing for mothers,” she added.

PPD has varied forms

Experts stressed people often generalise their symptoms as “depression” but usually PPD presents itself in varied forms.

Girish Hemnani, a life coach based in Dubai said, “Postpartum Blues or ‘Baby Blues’ involves mild mood swings, tearfulness, and anxiety within days of birth, typically resolving within two weeks. ‘Postpartum Depression’ is more severe and long-lasting, emerging within weeks to months after childbirth. Symptoms include persistent sadness, loss of interest, fatigue, feelings of worthlessness, and difficulty bonding with the baby.”

He explained: ‘Postpartum Anxiety’ is “characterised by constant worry, panic attacks, or intrusive thoughts about potential harm to the baby. ‘Postpartum Psychosis’ which is a rare but critical condition, is marked by delusions, hallucinations, confusion, and thoughts of self-harm or harming the baby. In such cases, immediate intervention is crucial.”

It’s explained postpartum depression can arise from several factors like hormonal changes after childbirth that can lead to mood swings and emotional instability.

The physical and emotional demands of caring for a newborn, combined with sleep deprivation, can contribute to feelings of being overwhelmed.

Role of obstetrician in identifying symptoms

Dr Amal Hassan Abddelaziz, Consultant and Head of the Department, Center of Gynecology, Thumbay University Hospital said, “It’s very important for the obstetrician to screen all women coming in post-natal visit to explain what baby blues are, and how to differentiate from baby blues and postpartum depression.”

Medics explained women who lack support from their partners are about “six times” more likely to experience depression compared to those who have that support. They pointed out that the transition to motherhood can be overwhelming, and the absence of a supportive partner can make this transition even more challenging. “Neurobiological changes, such as hormone alterations and neurotransmitter imbalances, can worsen feelings of hopelessness,” she added. Notably, healthcare professionals explained breastfeeding plays a significant role in mental health. “Studies show that breastfeeding can help reduce symptoms of depression over time by lowering stress hormones. Mothers who breastfeed often report feeling more confident in their parenting, which can enhance their mental well-being. Therefore, doctors play a vital role in identifying these symptoms early on and encouraging women to seek help.” Redressal Doctors emphasise that a combination of tailored approaches is needed to address the issue when symptoms appear and vary in severity. “Seeking professional help is essential with psychotherapy and participating in support group. A psychologist or a doctor can assess the severity of the condition and recommend treatment options, which may include therapy, medication such as anti-anxiety or anti-depression, or both. Cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT) is particularly effective in helping mothers reframe negative thoughts and develop coping strategies. Support from family and friends is also crucial. Couples therapy may help improve communication and support between partners,” added Abddelaziz. ALSO READ: How to embrace motherhood and the challenges that new mums face 'Never give up': UAE women share stories of strength, healing