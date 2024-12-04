UAE needs more autism centres that provide affordable services, says FNC member

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Providing care for people with autism at a reasonable cost is one of the growing demands that have emerged in the UAE, according to discussions in a Federal National Council (FNC) session, held on Wednesday.

There is a need to increase the number of government centres specialised in caring for children with autism, said Dr Maryam Al Bedwawi, an FNC member from Ajman. This will also help address the financial burden on the families, she added.

The government has adopted several policies and regulations to provide holistic care and support for people with special needs; “however, currently, there are no specific legislations that tackle autism", Al Bedwawi said.

Out of 95 facilities across the UAE, 61 centres provide holistic services for people with autism, she said. As of 2022, there was a total of 4,561 reported autism cases, with 80 per cent involving males.

“Families (of children with autism) are suffering from long waiting lists and a difficulty in achieving services, adding financial burdens from having to shift to private centres, as well as psychological pressure,” she added. “We look forward to raising the capacity of care facilities and quality of their services, and deploying artificial intelligence to support autistic children.”

Al Bedwawi had raised her concerns with Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development.

The minister sent a written reply to the council describing the ministry’s efforts towards UAE nationals with autism since 2015, including the establishment of Umm Al Quwain Autism Centre which currently serves 114 children from UAQ, Ajman and Sharjah. In addition, the ministry has allocated sections for autism care at various people of determination centres in Dubai, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Dibba, serving over 850 children.

“The ministry is constantly working towards early detection and intervention for cases of children with slow development and various disabilities,” added the minister.

Umm Al Quwain member Mona Tahnoon also asked Al Mazrui about facilitating job opportunities and vocational training for people of determination, after completion of their school education.

"Emirati parents are facing difficulties securing higher education and vocational training that is compatible with their children's abilities," she said. Al Mazrui said in 2018, the ministry launched a recruitment platform for people with special needs, which secured 359 jobs. Furthermore, the ministry continues to provide support and guidance to newly recruited employees to ensure they are blending in with their work environments. Agreements signed between the ministry and specialised parties in 2023 and 2024 trained 60 determined job seekers, out which 34 individuals landed jobs, she added.