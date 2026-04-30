Why mental well-being is becoming the new measure of success in the UAE

Long hours, constant notifications and the pressure to always be “on” have defined modern life for years. But across the UAE, that mindset is starting to shift, with more people choosing balance over burnout.

What was once seen as a niche wellness habit, meditation is now finding its way into everyday routines. From early morning breathwork sessions to corporate-led mindfulness programmes, a growing number of residents are rethinking what it means to be productive.

This shift reflects a wider global trend. According to the World Health Organization, more than one billion people worldwide are living with mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression, highlighting the growing need for preventive approaches.

A different way to define success

In the UAE, companies are beginning to recognise that mental clarity, focus, and emotional stability directly affect productivity. This has led to a gradual shift toward well-being initiatives, including mindfulness workshops, flexible work structures, and stress management programmes.

Figures like Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, an Indian guru and spiritual leader, and founder of The Art of Living, said this shift has been a long time coming.

“True progress is not measured only by economic growth or technological advancement, but by the quality of human experience,” he said.

From trend to everyday habit

Across Dubai and other emirates, wellness studios and community-led sessions are creating spaces where people can disconnect from daily pressures and reconnect with themselves. These practices often focus on attention management, stress reduction and building emotional resilience.

“A calm mind is not a luxury, it is essential in today’s fast-paced world. When the mind is free from stress, clarity and creativity naturally follow,” said Ravi Shankar.

The UAE’s multicultural environment has also played a role. With people from different backgrounds bringing their own approaches to well-being, practices like meditation are being reframed as practical tools for modern living rather than niche or spiritual-only activities.

Interest in breath-based techniques has also grown in recent years, particularly as people look for simple, accessible ways to manage stress.

Through the Art of Living Foundation, Ravi Shankar has promoted practices such as Sudarshan Kriya, a structured breathing technique that focuses on regulating emotions through rhythm and breath.

“Breath is a powerful tool. When people learn how to manage their breath, they learn how to manage their emotions,” he said.

Backed by multiple global studies, such techniques are increasingly being explored not just in wellness spaces but also in workplaces and educational settings.

As the UAE continues to position itself as a hub for innovation, this balance between external progress and internal stability is likely to shape the next phase of growth.

“When individuals feel more centred and peaceful, it reflects in how they work, lead and connect with others. This is how personal transformation creates collective change,” he added.