UAE: Why more patients are turning to Homeopathy for mental health support

For years, Abu Dhabi resident Prakash (name changed on request) struggled with anxiety and sleeplessness. Combined with persistent throat pain and eye floaters, he regularly relied on medication to fall asleep. After being told by doctors that there was “no cure” and he would have to “learn to live with it,” the Indian expat decided to give homeopathy a try.

“A friend of mine recommended homeopathy, and I thought I would give it a try,” he said. “Fortunately, it worked wonders for me. I have been doing homeopathy for four or five months now and my condition has been reversed by around 70 to 80 per cent.”

With mental health gaining increasing attention, more people are turning to homeopathy for support. According to Dr Yasir Shafi, Homeopathy Practitioner at Wellth, this is a natural shift because in homeopathy, the mind is given “huge importance.”

“Even in physical ailments, homeopathy sifts through mental health factors like emotions, responses, triggers,” he said. “So whenever we see a patient first time, we examine who they are, what their emotions are, how they react to stress or anger and so on. This makes the homeopathic way a totality of the patient or a kind of personality of the patient.”

According to Dr. Yasir, it is this approach to ailments that homeopathy perfect for mental health illnesses as well. “We prescribe medicines on a holistic basis, which cover everything a person is going through,” he said.

Minimal side effects

Dr Harkirat Singh Wilkhoo, Health and Lifestyle Coach and Specialist Homeopath at RAK Hospital, noted that homeopathic remedies offer a gentle and holistic form of care with little to no risk of side effects.

“Psychotherapy medication for treatment of mental health disorders —such as depression, anxiety, psychosis, and bipolar disorder — tend to produce a sedative effect and can be associated with side effects, dependence, and withdrawal challenges,” he said. “Many people pursue homeopathic interventions for mental health, viewing them as natural and minimally toxic, avoiding potential side effects of conventional psychiatric medications.”

He added that homeopathy could be used to treat a range of mental health illnesses including anxiety, depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder as well as behavioral challenges in children, including ADHD, autism, anger, and irritability. “This approach is considered holistic and is generally associated with little to no risk of side effects or dependence,” he said.

Dr. Yasir agreed, adding that homeopathy does not encourage long-term dependence on medication. “In the long run, the goal is for the patient to be free from both symptoms and ongoing medication,” he said. “Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is often enough.”

Integrating disciples

According to Dr. Harkirat, homeopathy often plays an important role in bridging treatment gaps, especially in cases where conventional medicine fails to identify or resolve symptoms.

He cited the case of a woman who experienced sharp, lightning-like sensations in her forearm. “She saw multiple specialists, including a neurologist, psychiatrist, and internist, but found no lasting relief,” he said. “After being referred for homeopathic care, her symptoms subsided.”

In another case, a patient with chronic migraines saw significant improvements. “She had become dependent on conventional painkillers and antidepressants, which dulled her routine,” he said. “After receiving a suitable homeopathic remedy while continuing her conventional treatment, she reported fewer attacks, reduced pain, and an overall improvement in her quality of life.”

Dr Harkirat added that more mental health practices today are adopting integrative models, combining medication and therapy with complementary methods like homeopathy.

Treatment methods

Dr Yasir also teaches patients how to manage emotions and mental triggers through a simple three-step technique: awareness, acknowledgment, and pull-out.

“Awareness is like understanding what is the trigger behind a health concern,” he said. “Acknowledgement is when the person goes through a similar trigger, he understands that it affects his health. The third step is pulling out or diverting the mind to do something which keeps them calm and happy or allows them to not dwell on it.”

Dr. Harkirat noted that patients who opt for homeopathy often report a range of emotional and psychological improvements. “Many describe reduced anxiety, better sleep, and more stable moods,” he said. “They also report increased energy, motivation, and social engagement, along with fewer panic attacks and intrusive thoughts.”