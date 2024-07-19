UAE: Extreme heat may affect even employees in cold offices; mental health risks explained

Published: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 10:33 AM Last updated: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 11:04 AM

Workers who toil away under the sun aren't the only ones susceptible to heat-related health issues — even those in air-conditioned offices could also be vulnerable, experts told Khaleej Times.

Many are aware of the physical effects of heat exposure, such as heat rash, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. However, what people forget are its impact on one's mental health — which could eventually hurt the productivity of those who sit behind computers.

“Extreme heat not only poses serious physical health risks but also significantly impacts mental health,” said Dana Berri, psychologist at Aman Lil Afia Clinic.

“Research has shown that heat waves and extreme temperatures can lead to various mental health issues, such as irritability and depression symptoms. It can also influence behaviour, leading to more aggression.”

Dana Berri

Elevated temperatures have been linked to memory problems, reduced attention, and slower reaction times, she added. "Plus, there’s a 40 per cent likelihood of hospitalisation for mood disorders like depression and mania during periods of extreme heat.

Berri said the statistic is part of a growing body of scientific research establishing the connection between heat and mental health.

“The link between high temperatures and mental health involves a complex interplay of biological and psychological responses. The physical discomfort caused by heat stress can lead to psychological distress, which is further exacerbated by disrupted sleep patterns, as poor sleep can disrupt hormone balance, leading to increased levels of stress hormone,” she continued.

Heat stress explained

Heat stress, in general, occurs when the body absorbs more heat from its surroundings than it can disperse. High ambient temperatures, humidity, physical activity, and insufficient water intake can lead to heat exhaustion.

“Anyone exposed to high temperatures and humidity – especially if they are not getting proper hydration and cooling – can be vulnerable to heat stress,” said Neeta Jhaveri, functional medicine practitioner and health coach at Wellth.

Neeta Jhaveri

Heat stress affects mental health and well-being. “But it is also important to understand and recognise the symptoms of heat stress, as they may vary from person to person,” said Dr Aida Al Suhaimi, a clinical psychologist at Medcare Kamali Clinic.

“Some symptoms may include persistent tension, irritability, being easily irritable, poor sleep, decreased motivation, lack of interest in activities, and low mood.”

“It leads to poor sleep patterns and difficulty concentrating, and decreased work productivity that can trigger symptoms of depression and anxiety. If these patterns continue for a long time, depression and anxiety can worsen,” Dr Al Suhaimi said.