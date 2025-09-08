UAE: Why traditional insurance coverage is no longer enough for employees

Only 47 per cent of employees feel their employer provides sufficient mental health support, while only 44 per cent feel financially well, according to MetLife's latest Employee Benefits Trends Study (EBTS). The findings highlight a growing gap between what companies offer and what workers expect, as employees increasingly look for benefits that integrate physical, mental, and financial wellbeing into one package.

For wellbeing consultant Cyrill France Badong, the findings reflect a familiar pattern. "Many companies genuinely care, but they're still figuring out how to support wellbeing in a way that's meaningful and consistent," she said. "Coming from a nursing background, I've seen firsthand how people often wait until things reach a crisis point before seeking help, and the same is true in many workplaces. Wellbeing needs to be proactive, not reactive"

Cyrill noted that stigma around mental health and financial struggles often keeps employees silent, even when support is available. "If there's no safe environment to speak up, or if people don't see leadership modelling healthy behaviours, they won't feel supported," she explained.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

MetLife Gulf described the results as a "significant disconnect" between employer intent and employee perception. "Our latest study shows a significant disconnect between employer intent and employee perception. That's why our approach focuses on real, measurable care, not just benefits," said Marian Amezcua, General Manager of MetLife Gulf.

Cyrill stressed that wellbeing should not be treated as a "soft" perk. "It starts with leadership buy-in and a shift in mindset, recognising that employee wellbeing is not a 'soft' benefit, but a business enabler. In the UAE, where workplaces are incredibly diverse, one size doesn't fit all people's needs vary across cultures, roles, and life stages."

She shared an example of how small, meaningful initiatives can make an impact: "We once ran a simple breast cancer awareness session, not a big event, just an open conversation. One of the attendees later told us that the session prompted her to get checked, and she was diagnosed early with breast cancer. That's when it really hit me: wellbeing isn't about box-ticking or perks, it's about impact. When done right, it can literally save lives."

George Kotsalos, Head of Employee Benefits Gulf at MetLife, added: "Today's employees are navigating complex challenges that require more than just insurance coverage. Our EAP and Wellness Hub provide practical, accessible support that speaks to the realities of modern life."

Mental health experts said companies also need to normalise open discussions and equip managers to respond. "We're seeing more employees struggle silently with stress and burnout because of stigma," said Dr Salha Nugman, Clinical Psychologist based in Dubai. "Companies that normalise conversations about mental health and train managers to spot early signs will not only improve wellbeing but also productivity and retention. This is not just a wellness issue, it's a business priority."

The Employee Benefits Trends Study suggested that holistic, human-centric support is no longer optional. Employees are asking for more than gym memberships or snack perks. As Badong put it: "Perks are optional, while purpose-driven wellbeing is intentional. Genuine strategies are built with employees, not just for them."