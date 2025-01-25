UAE: Can't get out of bed? You may have underlying mental health issues, experts say

Have you ever experienced days where it was a struggle to find the energy or motivation to get out of bed? If this feeling persists or is accompanied by other symptoms, it could point to an underlying mental health issue, such as a lesser-known condition called clinomania.

Clinomania—derived from the Greek words "clino" (bed) and "mania" (addiction)—refers to an overwhelming and uncontrollable urge to stay in bed, often at the cost of daily responsibilities and personal wellbeing.

“Clinomania is not just about being lazy or oversleeping,” explained Dr Waleed Alomar, specialist in psychiatry at Medcare Hospital Sharjah. “It is a compulsion, where individuals feel unable to leave their beds even when they want to, significantly impacting their ability to lead a normal life.”

The causes of clinomania are complex and varied, often rooted in psychological factors such as severe stress, depression, and anxiety. "Many patients report feelings of sadness, apathy, and negative emotions," Professor Heinz Reichmann, a neurologist who has extensively studied the condition, told Khaleej Times.

Emotional trauma, grief, and chronic stress can exacerbate these tendencies, while poor lifestyle habits, like irregular sleep patterns, may serve as triggers.

Although clinomania is distinct from depression and simple laziness, it often coexists with other mental health disorders. Conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, and chronic burnout can worsen the compulsive need to remain in bed.

Impact on daily life

The consequences of clinomania extend beyond the individual, affecting personal relationships, professional responsibilities, and overall well-being. “Clinomania can disrupt nearly every aspect of life,” Dr Alomar said.

“People with this condition often neglect their daily tasks, miss work or school, and withdraw from social interactions. This leads to isolation, frustration, and sometimes a worsening of the underlying mental health issues," Dr Alomar added.

For loved ones, clinomania can be equally challenging. Families and friends may feel helpless, while those affected may feel misunderstood, further straining relationships and complicating the path to recovery.

Diagnosing clinomania requires a thorough assessment by a mental health professional. Clinical interviews and assessments help identify patterns of behavior and rule out other potential causes, such as physical illness or medication side effects.

“Identifying clinomania involves looking at the compulsive nature of the behaviour and its impact on the person’s life,” Dr. Alomar explained. “It’s important to distinguish it from simple fatigue or prolonged rest due to other conditions.”

