Guilt, fear: How Palestinian kids abroad deal with news of Gaza conflict

Palestinian children who have lived outside their homeland since birth often face complex psychological challenges linked to the war, displacement, and starvation experienced by their peers in Palestine. They may learn about these difficulties directly through relatives living there or indirectly through news and social media. This exposure shapes questions and emotions that children themselves may struggle to understand or express.

Clinical psychologists Marianne Khlat and Dana Bissar from Workplace Options told Khaleej Times, “It is important first to understand what happens in a child’s mind, how they see and hear these things, and how they interpret the events they are exposed to. Does it create fear? Anxiety? And what is the outcome?”

According to the experts, children rarely articulate their feelings in words. Still, they often find expression through play, drawing, and creative activities. “If we ask a child directly, they may say nothing. But through activities and art, they begin to express themselves little by little.” For this reason, specialists recommend encouraging children to describe their day in their own words and teaching them that all feelings are natural, including fear, anxiety, and even the absence of feelings.

One common challenge among Gazan children living abroad is a sense of guilt. Some ask themselves, “I am eating while other children have no food… I feel sad.” Here, psychologists stress that parents must reassure children that they are not responsible for what is happening and should not carry a burden too heavy for them. Instead, these feelings can be channeled into practical initiatives, such as choosing toys or clothes they no longer use and donating them. This helps children appreciate the blessings they have while also contributing to others in need.

The experts add, “We do not want children to remain just spectators who feel sorrow. We want them to learn that while some things are beyond their control, there are also things they can do and contribute to. This transformation helps us to overcome helplessness.”

Protecting children from the impact of social media remains a significant challenge. Even if parents manage what is shown at home, schools and friends remain open sources of exposure.

Experts advise creating a safe space at home, where the child can come and say, 'This is what I saw or read.' That is where the conversation begins.

At the same time, they noted that parents themselves are under growing pressure because of the overwhelming and often contradictory advice circulating on social media. “Parents feel confused and begin to doubt their ability to respond correctly, even though they know their children best. That is why the most important thing is for parents to trust themselves and care for their own mental health.”

Children imitate what they see at home. If a child watches parents drowning in guilt, unable to laugh or eat because of what is happening, they will believe they must feel the same way. However, they see parents acknowledging sadness while turning it into a practical initiative or a moment of solidarity. In that case, they will learn that emotions are natural, but actions are more important than words.