Military veterans can develop PTSD symptoms years after returning from war: Study

Military personnel can develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms years after returning from war, with some showing signs of psychological distress long after their deployment has ended, a Dutch study has found.

Research tracking Dutch military personnel deployed to Afghanistan identified three different psychological trajectories in the years following their return: delayed-onset symptoms, recovery and resilience.

Five years after deployment, 9.4 per cent of personnel followed a delayed-onset trajectory, while 5.3 per cent had recovered. The overwhelming majority, 85.2 per cent, were classified as resilient.

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"PTSD is not a stable disorder, it changes in time," said Professor Eric Vermetten, a psychiatrist at Leiden University Medical Centre and a former Dutch military officer who served in the armed forces for more than 20 years.

Presenting the findings at the International Congress of Military Medicine in Abu Dhabi last week, Vermetten said it was important to understand how symptoms evolve rather than relying on a single assessment of veterans' mental health.

Some personnel develop symptoms shortly after a traumatic experience, others experience delayed-onset difficulties, while some recover after initially struggling. Others remain resilient despite exposure to traumatic events.

The study, published in The Lancet Psychiatry in 2016, followed Dutch military personnel deployed to Afghanistan and assessed their post-traumatic stress symptoms at different intervals, including before deployment and at one month, six months, 12 months, two years and five years afterwards.

Vermetten said military personnel increasingly face prolonged operational deployments, repeated exposure to stressful events, loss and morally difficult situations that can continue to affect them psychologically.

He described the difficult questions that can stay with service members after combat, including: "Did I do it right?" and whether they feel ambiguous about decisions made during their service.

When established treatments are not enough

While psychotherapy and medication remain established approaches to treating PTSD, Vermetten said some veterans do not respond adequately and need additional options.

"They do the treatment very well in most of the cases," he said, referring to existing therapies. "But we do have treatment-resistant cases."

He described veterans who become isolated, withdrawing from their surroundings and struggling to reconnect with their families and communities.

"[It's like] living in a bubble where you've lost everything, you're living in an isolated space," he said, describing the experience of some affected veterans.

Among the approaches being explored are virtual reality-assisted therapy and psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy.

Vermetten discussed the use of immersive environments in which patients can revisit and work through traumatic experiences in a controlled therapeutic setting. He said the virtual reality programme had progressed through feasibility and safety work, with around 300 people having used the platforms, alongside controlled trials involving international partners.

He also outlined research into MDMA-assisted psychotherapy, which combines carefully supervised dosing sessions with psychological support over approximately three months.

The approach involves three dosing sessions, spaced four weeks apart, with additional integration sessions to help patients process their experiences and apply what they learn in therapy.

"It's not doing the work for you; you need to work in the psychotherapy," Vermetten said, explaining that the substance acts as a catalyst for therapeutic work rather than replacing it.

Discussing a veteran's experience during treatment, he said the patient had been able to process traumatic memories that had previously been too painful to confront.

"It doesn't do the healing, but it's a first layer," he said.

Vermetten stressed that psychedelic-assisted treatments are not yet established options for widespread clinical use. Their application requires further research and regulatory approval, with specific legal and ethical requirements for clinical trials.

He said the discussion was particularly relevant to military mental health as researchers continue to explore options for veterans who do not respond to conventional treatments.

The Abu Dhabi congress brought together military medical experts to discuss advances in battlefield casualty care, surgery, rehabilitation and the long-term physical and psychological consequences of conflict.