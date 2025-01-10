Mental Health: Is January bringing you down?

January — the music has stopped and the fireworks have faded. After the holiday season, we’re left with nostalgia for the good times, but are also weighed down by the aftermath — decorations must come down, bills need to be paid, and it’s back to the routine of every day life.

So, if you’re experiencing a dip in your mood, know that it is fairly common during this time of year.

But as Anne Jackson, one of Dubai’s leading life coaches and mental health experts, points out, there are important differences between a post-holiday slump and more serious mental health issues.

“When there’s heightened activity and emotions during the holidays — family gatherings, parties, and celebrations — an emotional hangover is a real thing. It's completely natural for your mood to take a downturn,” she explained.

“But differentiating between post-holiday blues, Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), or even clinical depression is key to managing your mental health in the new year. While they share some symptoms, their causes, severity, and duration vary significantly.”

According to Jackson, the way in which you experience changes in mood post-holidays greatly depends on your emotional foundation.

“If someone has a strong sense of self-worth and happiness, they may feel sad that the holidays are over but will bounce back fairly quickly. This emotional downturn typically lasts a couple of weeks and diminishes as routines are re-established.

“On the other hand, if someone’s foundation isn’t as solid, the holidays and post-holiday blues can highlight underlying unhappiness and signal more serious issues that were around long before the festivities ended.”

The key difference between post-holiday blues and clinical depression is the duration and severity. With the holiday blues, people are still able to get out of bed, go to work, and function, even if they’re not feeling great.Clinical depression is more severe and pervasive. “With depression, the sadness doesn’t lift after a few weeks. It’s marked by a sense of hopelessness, and even when routines are re-established, the depressive feelings remain,” she said.

She notes that depression can manifest differently for everyone. Some experience physical symptoms like fatigue, insomnia, oversleeping, over or under eating, or an inability to get out of bed. For others with high-functioning depression, individuals outwardly manage daily responsibilities and appear fine but internally struggle with persistent sadness, low energy, and a lack of joy. Despite their ability to maintain routines and meet expectations, they often feel emotionally drained and disconnected.

Anne Jackson, life coach

“When someone is clinically depressed, they often feel like stepping out of life entirely,” Anne added. “This is distinct from the holiday blues, where there’s still a sense of engagement with daily life, even if it’s harder than usual.”

SAD, on the other hand, is a form of depression tied to seasonal changes, often linked to reduced sunlight during autumn and winter. “SAD affects your serotonin, melatonin, and circadian rhythm,” she said. “These disruptions can lead to significant changes in mood, energy levels, and sleep patterns.”

Unlike the post-holiday slump, SAD typically begins with the change in seasons and persists for months. “It’s not something that just pops up after the holidays. It’s deeply rooted in how our bodies biologically respond to changing seasons,” Anne clarified.

SAD can affect people in Gulf countries, even though the region does not experience the harsh, cold winters typically associated with it. The disorder is more about changes in light exposure than cold temperatures. Shorter days and overcast weather can still reduce the amount of natural sunlight people are exposed to, which may affect mood, especially in individuals already predisposed to depression or anxiety.