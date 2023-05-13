Free mental health hotlines in UAE: Residents can call, text these numbers in times of need

Mental Health Awareness week is almost upon us, and the Emirates has multiple channels open for those who seek support

File photo

Supreeta Balasubramanian by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sat 13 May 2023, 7:04 PM Last updated: Sat 13 May 2023, 7:08 PM

Mental Health Awareness week, which runs from May 15, 2023 to May 21, 2023, is an opportunity to put a spotlight in mental health issues, and the numerous support options available to the public.

People of all ages and walks of life face mental health problems. Recently, three Grade 12 students in India ended their lives after getting the results of their CBSE exams. Multiple such cases have been recorded in the recent years, showing that not only adults, but children too need support and understanding to help them navigate life.

In the UAE, those facing mental health issues can seek for help in a number of different ways.

The mental support line is available from 8am to 8pm on 800-HOPE (8004673). It was launched by Launched by the National Program for Happiness & Wellbeing in support of the National Campaign volunteers.ae. Residents can also send a message to 8004673 on Whatsapp.

The Indian Workers Resources Centre (IWRC) also runs a support line. Originally set up for Indians, the call centre caters to residents of all nationalities. The hotline can be reached at 800 46342.

In Abu Dhabi, residents can seek psychological support through the Estijaba helpline, which can be reached by dialling 8001717. The Abu Dhabi health authority Seha's staff members provide services over the phone.

The UAE government provides multiple resources with access to medically trained psychologists as well. Here are some links to these resources:

Dubai: https://www.dha.gov.ae/en/services/details?id=98&segment=individual_services

Abu Dhabi: https://www.seha.ae/services/psychiatry/

UAE: https://www.ehs.gov.ae/en/services/services-directory/mental-health-services

ALSO READ: