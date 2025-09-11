Everything you need to know about the upcoming Middle East and North Africa Trauma Alliance Conference in Dubai

Misha Akbar arrived at the Middle East and North Africa Trauma Alliance (MENATA) Conference in Dubai in November 2024 searching for clarity. At the time, she was building Sama Health, a digital therapy platform designed to address the gap in culturally attuned mental health services for South Asian expatriates in the UAE. She wanted to connect with others doing the real, grounded work.

“It felt important to be in a space that wasn’t just academic, but one that was deeply human. I walked in curious and left feeling like I had found a community that shared the same vision,” she said.

MENATA is not a typical mental health initiative. It’s a cross-sector, cross-border effort built by clinicians, educators, researchers, and advocates who believe that trauma in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) should be treated as a public health crisis instead of a private affliction. “What I appreciated is that a major factor on how we deal with trauma in the region — stigma — wasn’t ignored,” said Akbar. “It was acknowledged. The focus was shifted to: how do we work with it?

“People at the conference shared real examples of how they’ve broken down barriers in their own communities. That made the conversation practical and hopeful instead of just heavy. For someone like myself who provides services grounded in culturally sensitive care, this was huge.”

A different lens

That emphasis on working through stigma echoes MENATA’s core belief: healing in the MENA region must be approached with a clinical lens that incorporates cultural, emotional, and systemic understanding. “Across the region, people have endured profound experiences of trauma, yet access to trauma responsive care has remained fragmented,” said Dr Masa AlKurdi, chairperson and co-founder of MENATA. “This initiative exists to bridge that gap, bringing clinicians, communities, and institutions together to build resilience, restore dignity, and create spaces where recovery is possible for all.”

MENATA’s model stands on five core pillars: Educate, Research, Advocate, Bridging Communities, and Heal. It recognises that trauma in the region wears many faces, including displacement, silence, generational pain, and neglect.

“Last year’s conference really showcased that trauma here has its own layers,” said Akbar. “Things like [forced] migration, family roles, religion, and stigma add weight to people’s stories. Being at MENATA validated the fact that we must think beyond the textbook definition of trauma and see how culture shapes the way it is experienced and expressed.”

This year’s conference will be held on September 26–28, in Dubai and online, under the theme, “Trauma healing in diverse communities.” Attendees can expect a line-up that includes keynote talks, masterclasses, immersive workshops, and community-rooted experiences in a format designed to engage the head, hands, and heart.

“The conference will address a critical gap in how trauma is understood and responded to,” said CEO and co-founder Najah Musthafa. “Our mission is to align sectors and embed trauma responsive practices into the infrastructure of healthcare, education, and community care.”

Dr Samah Jabr, a Palestinian psychiatrist, the former head of the Mental Health Unit within the Ministry of Health in Palestine, and Associate Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioural Sciences at the George Washington University in the US, will headline the event as the keynote speaker on the first day. Dr Nahida Nayaz Ahmed, the chief medical officer of Sakina in Abu Dhabi, will provide the keynote address on day two. Both speakers bring deep insight into trauma recovery rooted in justice and cultural nuance.

The agenda also includes a special tribute honouring journalists who work in trauma-exposed environments. The panel will recognise their emotional labour and the critical role they play in truth-telling.

Not a one-time thing

The closing keynote will feature Gabor Maté M.D., C.M., a Canadian physician (retired), public speaker and bestselling author. His most recent book, The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness and Healing in a Toxic Culture, has been and continues to be a number one Canadian bestseller. It was also on the list of New York Times’ bestsellers for 19 weeks.

But MENATA’s work is not defined by one gathering. “MENATA is a commitment to reshaping how our region approaches trauma —we are building the foundations for long-term healing, resilience, and collaboration that will serve generations to come,” added Dr Sarah Bougary, co-founder of MENATA.

And Akbar, like many clinicians across the region, understands just how urgent that work has become. “Our region needs its own lens,” she said. “We can’t always borrow frameworks from the West. MENATA gives clinicians a place to learn, share, and create approaches that actually reflect the realities of this part of

the world.”

To learn more, visit menata.org or follow @menata_org on Instagram and LinkedIn.