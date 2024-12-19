How to win the power struggle against yourself

Imposter syndrome and perfectionism are two struggles that hold many of us back at work - here's how to work through it
Have you ever sat in a meeting, unsure if your ideas are “good enough” to share and end up saying nothing at all? Or, have you spent hours tweaking a report that was already excellent, convinced it wasn’t quite right? Perhaps you have been selected for a promotion and you are so excited, but then you shy away at the last minute out of fear of failing?
If so, you’re not alone. Imposter syndrome and perfectionism are two struggles that hold many of us back at work, stemming from deep-seated beliefs about our worth and capabilities. The good news is, with a little self-compassion and intentional effort, these patterns can be rewritten.
The roots of imposter syndrome and perfectionism often trace back to early life experiences.
These early influences create limiting beliefs — stories we tell ourselves about who we are and what we’re capable of. These beliefs, as difficult as they may be to navigate, play a role of protection — telling you that you aren’t “good enough”, so that you don’t have to experience the pain of failure, embarrassment, or conflict. However, ultimately all they do is limit your potential.
Limiting beliefs don’t stay buried; they shape our thoughts, actions, and behaviours, often in sneaky ways:
1. Overworking to prove yourself
2. Fear of speaking up
3. Procrastination
4. Downplaying success
5. Avoiding new opportunities
A compassion-focused approach to overcoming imposter syndrome and perfectionism
Change doesn’t happen overnight, but by approaching yourself with compassion and intentionality, you can begin to rewrite the narratives holding you back. Here’s how:
1. Name and Notice your Inner Critic: The first step to change is awareness. Start paying attention to the critical voice in your head. What does it say when you’re struggling or trying something new?
Instead of pushing this voice away, gently name it. Recognise it as a survival mechanism, not an ultimate truth. This part of you is trying to protect you, but it’s coming from a place of outdated beliefs.
2. Reframe Failure as Growth: Perfectionism often thrives on a fear of failure. Begin shifting your mindset to see mistakes as opportunities to grow rather than proof of inadequacy.
Ask yourself:
Remember, the most successful people aren’t those who never fail but those who see failure as a stepping stone.
3. Connect with Your Values: Perfectionism tends to focus on external validation — others’ opinions of your work, praise, or approval. Counteract this by reconnecting with your internal values:
Let your values guide your actions rather than the fear of making a mistake.
4. Practice Self-Compassion: Self-compassion isn’t about letting yourself off the hook; it’s about offering the same kindness to yourself that you would to a struggling friend.
When you notice perfectionistic or imposter feelings creeping in, pause and ask:
5. Take Small, Brave Steps: Courage isn’t the absence of fear; it’s taking action despite it. Challenge yourself to step outside your comfort zone in small, manageable ways. Try, for example,
Each small victory builds confidence and reinforces that you’re capable. Remember to celebrate these wins — no matter how small; doing so helps your brain collect evidence that your limiting beliefs are not true or helpful.
Overcoming imposter syndrome and perfectionism is a process, not a switch you can flip. These patterns are rooted in deep beliefs about worthiness and safety, and it takes time to rewire them. But by bringing awareness, compassion, and intentionality to your journey, you can begin to trust in your own value and reach your full potential.
And remember — ‘perfect’ doesn't exist. Embrace the unique, imperfect and valuable human that you are and know that your authenticity is needed and worthy.
Nikki Heyder is a psychotherapist, coach and author of the book, Good Enough: A Roadmap for Compassionate Self-Acceptance.
ALSO READ: