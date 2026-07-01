UAE's first neurodivergent-owned mental health centre opens in Dubai

Dubai is now home to the UAE's first publicly accessible neurodivergent-owned mental health centre, marking a milestone in the country's growing focus on inclusive mental healthcare.

Founded by psychologist Elaine Maichin, Uniquely You Mental Health Center was established to provide individualized, neurodiversity-affirming mental healthcare that recognises there is no universal approach to wellbeing.

"There is no one-size-fits-all approach to wellbeing," Elaine said.

The centre adopts a neurodiversity-affirming, trauma-informed and culturally responsive approach, placing strong emphasis on collaboration, respect and helping clients build lives that feel meaningful and authentic. Rather than treating diagnoses alone, its philosophy focuses on understanding the whole person, including their culture, identity, relationships, strengths and life experiences.

The launch comes as conversations around mental health continue to gain momentum across the UAE. According to Cigna Healthcare's International Health Study 2025, mental wellbeing in the UAE improved to 64 per cent, with residents ranking it above physical wellbeing as their top health priority.

"There is greater awareness and openness around both neurodiversity and mental health than there was even a decade ago. More people are seeking information, sharing their experiences, and engaging in conversations that were once considered highly stigmatised," she said, adding that "awareness does not always translate into understanding."

She noted that many neurodivergent individuals continue to be overlooked, misidentified or misunderstood because their experiences do not fit traditional expectations or outdated stereotypes. Although conversations have become more open, she believes there is still progress to be made in fostering genuine understanding, inclusion and acceptance across different ages, genders and cultures.

For Elaine, the mission is deeply personal.

Growing up, she was naturally curious about both science and human behaviour. Watching family members navigate mental health challenges shaped her understanding of resilience and inspired her to pursue psychology, combining scientific research with compassion and a desire to better understand the human experience.

That journey eventually led to the creation of Uniquely You.

"Uniquely You was developed from a desire to create the kind of mental health service I often wished existed throughout my years working in the field," Elaine said.

After more than a decade working across community mental health, schools, crisis services, correctional settings and private practice, she repeatedly encountered people searching for care that was truly individualised, culturally responsive and respectful of their identities.

As both a psychologist and someone who is neurodivergent, she also recognised a significant gap in neurodiversity-affirming services across the region.

"Too often, people seeking support, particularly neurodivergent individuals, have spent years feeling misunderstood and trying to adapt themselves to environments that were never designed with their needs in mind. I wanted to create a space where clients could feel seen, respected, and supported as they are."

Rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach, the centre develops treatment plans that consider every aspect of a person's life, including culture, identity, relationships, environment and personal strengths.

Elaine said her own experiences have fundamentally shaped how she understands mental health.

"Being neurodivergent has shaped my understanding of mental health in profound ways, both personally and professionally. It has given me firsthand insight into what it feels like to navigate a world that is often designed around assumptions of a single 'right' way of thinking, learning, communicating, and functioning."

She said experiencing stigma, misunderstanding and discrimination taught her that many struggles are not rooted solely within individuals, but also in environments that fail to accommodate different ways of thinking, communicating and learning.

Instead of expecting people to continually adapt to systems that overlook their needs, she believes support should prioritise acceptance, accessibility and understanding.

"Feeling understood, respected, and accepted can be just as important as any intervention or strategy," she said.

She also hopes to change how people think about regulating the nervous system.

"Our nervous systems are designed to respond to challenges and stress. The real goal is flexibility: being able to move into periods of activation when needed and then return to a state of rest, recovery, and regulation once the challenge has passed."

Rather than striving to remain calm all the time, she encourages people to build routines that support long-term wellbeing through quality sleep, regular movement, balanced nutrition, meaningful relationships and time outdoors.

She also emphasised that many stressors, from financial pressures and demanding workplaces to caregiving responsibilities, cannot be addressed through self-care alone and require supportive environments as well.

Elaine has also witnessed encouraging changes in attitudes towards mental health across the region, with both men and women becoming increasingly willing to seek professional support. Public awareness campaigns, social media and improved access to services have helped normalise conversations that were once considered taboo.

Even so, barriers remain.

"In many communities, concerns about judgment, privacy, family expectations, professional reputation, or being perceived as weak can still make it difficult for people to seek help," she said.

She hopes more people will continue recognising that seeking support is not a sign of weakness but an important step towards maintaining overall health and wellbeing.

At the heart of the clinic's philosophy is neurodiversity-affirming care, which views conditions such as autism, ADHD, dyslexia and dyspraxia as natural forms of human diversity rather than disorders that need to be cured.

"The goal is not to change who a person is or help them conform to neurotypical standards, but to better understand their experiences, strengths, challenges, and support needs so they can thrive in ways that are authentic and sustainable for them."

Elaine also believes rising anxiety reflects the realities of modern life. Demanding careers, financial pressures, information overload and the expectation to remain constantly connected have all placed increasing pressure on people's nervous systems.

She said technology and social media have intensified that pressure by exposing people to a constant stream of news, opinions and comparisons, often leaving little opportunity for genuine rest and recovery. However, she cautioned against viewing anxiety as entirely negative.

"Anxiety is a normal and adaptive response that helps us identify potential threats and prepare for challenges. Difficulties arise when the brain and body remain in a prolonged state of anticipation or alertness."

Loneliness is another issue she believes deserves greater attention, particularly within the UAE's expatriate community.

Relocating abroad often means leaving behind family, lifelong friendships and familiar support systems, making it possible to feel isolated even while surrounded by colleagues or acquaintances.

"One of the challenges of expat life is that loneliness can exist even when people are surrounded by others. Someone may have colleagues, acquaintances, or an active social life yet still miss the deeper sense of connection, familiarity, and understanding that comes from long-standing relationships."

Drawing on her own experiences, she added, "As an expat myself, I have seen both personally and professionally how important community and belonging are for mental wellbeing."

Looking ahead, Elaine believes creating psychologically safe workplaces and schools will play a vital role in improving mental wellbeing across society. Leaders and educators, she said, have a responsibility to create environments where people feel comfortable asking questions, expressing concerns and being themselves without fear of judgement.

"When people feel safe, supported, and able to bring their authentic selves to work or education, they are more likely to learn, collaborate, innovate, and thrive."