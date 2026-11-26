One day earlier this year‭, ‬Dubai resident Naveed Sayed was scrolling through Facebook when a news report made him stop‭. ‬“It was about a man in the UK‭, ‬Dean Perryman‭, ‬who had lost his best friend‭, ‬Rob‭, ‬to suicide last year‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭. ‬After the tragic loss‭, ‬Perryman decided to go to pubs every day in December‭, ‬sit at a table and leave the other chairs‭ ‬empty so that anyone who was in desperate need of some company could walk up and occupy them‭. ‬This was Empty Chairs‭, ‬his campaign to beat loneliness through meet-ups at pubs where everyone was welcome‭, ‬and there were no sign-ups or registration fees involved‭. ‬

The article struck a chord with Sayed at the time‭. ‬He was struggling with‭ ‬“friendlessness‭, ‬betrayal‭, ‬and abandonment”‭ ‬and decided to bring the campaign to the UAE‭. ‬

From London to Dubai

Sayed is a serial organiser of such social events‭ ‬—‭ ‬he currently hosts about five communities and their meet-ups‭, ‬so he was in familiar territory‭. ‬He reached out to the Empty Chairs team in the UK and submitted an application form‭. ‬“When we reach out via email‭, ‬Perryman explains that prospective hosts’‭ ‬forms are reviewed before being added to the public calendar‭.‬”‭ ‬The central team‭, ‬he says‭, ‬“provides the framework‭, ‬event listings‭, ‬guidance‭, ‬boundaries‭, ‬safeguarding processes‭, ‬and support around hosting”‭ ‬to local hosts who actually run the table‭. ‬

Hosts are also briefed on clear guidelines‭. ‬For instance‭, ‬they need to stick to certain boundaries‭, ‬conduct events publicly‭, ‬and‭ ‬stay at the table for at least an hour‭. ‬It’s not a therapy session‭, ‬stresses Perryman‭. ‬“Our hosts aren’t there to diagnose people or solve their problems‭. ‬They’re there to make sure there is a welcoming table where somebody knows they can sit down and talk to another human being‭.‬”‭ ‬

A campaign against loneliness

On the website Meetup‭, ‬Sayed posted about the campaign’s first meet-up in Dubai on July 25‭ ‬at Mr‭. ‬Toad’s Pub in the Premier Inn Hotel‭. ‬Sticking to one of the guidelines that specifies hosts should always wear orange‭, ‬he wore an orange-coloured shirt over his T-shirt‭, ‬making him stand out like a beacon‭. ‬He‭ ‬waited for people to show up‭. ‬“But no one turned up‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭.‬

The meet-ups are organised every Saturday‭. ‬Attendance remained low until late August‭, ‬when four people turned up one day‭. ‬But his favourite meet-up so far was on September 12‭, ‬when attendees continued chatting for an hour after the event had ended officially‭. ‬“I met a lady who was struggling with ADHD-like symptoms‭, ‬and I helped her to make sense of it‭,‬”‭ ‬says Sayed‭, ‬who has ADHD himself‭. ‬

‭ ‬“We simply gather at the pub‭, ‬order a drink‭, ‬and see where the conversations take us‭,‬”‭ ‬he continues‭. ‬“So far‭, ‬our conversations have been neutral or of a positive nature‭ ‬—‭ ‬the regular‭ ‬‘How long have you been here‭?‬’‭, ‬‘What do you work as‭?‬’‭.‬”‭ ‬He steers clear of uncomfortable or sensitive questions‭. ‬“People can talk about what they like‭. ‬If someone doesn’t want to talk and just wants to listen‭, ‬that’s also fine‭.‬”‭ ‬Attendance continues to be unpredictable‭, ‬but Sayed remains at the table until it’s time to hurry off to his next meet-up‭.‬

A global project

The first ever Empty Chairs meet-up was held on December 4‭ ‬last year in London‭. ‬Since then‭, ‬it has spread to more than 25‭ ‬countries‭, ‬including Belgium‭, ‬Switzerland‭, ‬and Singapore‭, ‬snowballing into a global project‭.‬

Perryman was excited to see that the campaign had reached UAE shores‭. ‬“I think Naveed’s involvement is a really good example of what makes the model work‭,‬”‭ ‬he explains‭. ‬“Empty Chairs doesn’t need me to fly around the world opening branches‭. ‬It needs somebody local who cares enough to say‭: ‬‘I’ll put the orange on‭, ‬I’ll sit at the table‭, ‬and I’ll make sure people know they’re welcome‭.‬’”

Dubai resident Abdullah‭ (‬name changed upon request‭) ‬attended one of the meet-ups recently‭. ‬“The host put in a lot of effort to keep the event as welcoming as possible‭, ‬and I met like-minded people from all walks of life‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭. ‬“It was a non-judgmental atmosphere where we could relax and be ourselves‭. ‬I really appreciated that‭.‬”