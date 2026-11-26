Dubai resident brings global anti-loneliness campaign to UAE with weekly meet-ups
Inspired by a UK initiative, Naveed Sayed hosts free weekly gatherings where strangers can sit together and find companionship without judgement
- PUBLISHED: Thu 26 Nov 2026, 4:54 PM
One day earlier this year, Dubai resident Naveed Sayed was scrolling through Facebook when a news report made him stop. “It was about a man in the UK, Dean Perryman, who had lost his best friend, Rob, to suicide last year,” he says. After the tragic loss, Perryman decided to go to pubs every day in December, sit at a table and leave the other chairs empty so that anyone who was in desperate need of some company could walk up and occupy them. This was Empty Chairs, his campaign to beat loneliness through meet-ups at pubs where everyone was welcome, and there were no sign-ups or registration fees involved.
The article struck a chord with Sayed at the time. He was struggling with “friendlessness, betrayal, and abandonment” and decided to bring the campaign to the UAE.
From London to Dubai
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Sayed is a serial organiser of such social events — he currently hosts about five communities and their meet-ups, so he was in familiar territory. He reached out to the Empty Chairs team in the UK and submitted an application form. “When we reach out via email, Perryman explains that prospective hosts’ forms are reviewed before being added to the public calendar.” The central team, he says, “provides the framework, event listings, guidance, boundaries, safeguarding processes, and support around hosting” to local hosts who actually run the table.
Hosts are also briefed on clear guidelines. For instance, they need to stick to certain boundaries, conduct events publicly, and stay at the table for at least an hour. It’s not a therapy session, stresses Perryman. “Our hosts aren’t there to diagnose people or solve their problems. They’re there to make sure there is a welcoming table where somebody knows they can sit down and talk to another human being.”
A campaign against loneliness
On the website Meetup, Sayed posted about the campaign’s first meet-up in Dubai on July 25 at Mr. Toad’s Pub in the Premier Inn Hotel. Sticking to one of the guidelines that specifies hosts should always wear orange, he wore an orange-coloured shirt over his T-shirt, making him stand out like a beacon. He waited for people to show up. “But no one turned up,” he says.
The meet-ups are organised every Saturday. Attendance remained low until late August, when four people turned up one day. But his favourite meet-up so far was on September 12, when attendees continued chatting for an hour after the event had ended officially. “I met a lady who was struggling with ADHD-like symptoms, and I helped her to make sense of it,” says Sayed, who has ADHD himself.
“We simply gather at the pub, order a drink, and see where the conversations take us,” he continues. “So far, our conversations have been neutral or of a positive nature — the regular ‘How long have you been here?’, ‘What do you work as?’.” He steers clear of uncomfortable or sensitive questions. “People can talk about what they like. If someone doesn’t want to talk and just wants to listen, that’s also fine.” Attendance continues to be unpredictable, but Sayed remains at the table until it’s time to hurry off to his next meet-up.
A global project
The first ever Empty Chairs meet-up was held on December 4 last year in London. Since then, it has spread to more than 25 countries, including Belgium, Switzerland, and Singapore, snowballing into a global project.
Perryman was excited to see that the campaign had reached UAE shores. “I think Naveed’s involvement is a really good example of what makes the model work,” he explains. “Empty Chairs doesn’t need me to fly around the world opening branches. It needs somebody local who cares enough to say: ‘I’ll put the orange on, I’ll sit at the table, and I’ll make sure people know they’re welcome.’”
Dubai resident Abdullah (name changed upon request) attended one of the meet-ups recently. “The host put in a lot of effort to keep the event as welcoming as possible, and I met like-minded people from all walks of life,” he says. “It was a non-judgmental atmosphere where we could relax and be ourselves. I really appreciated that.”