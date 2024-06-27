Dubai: A new mental fitness programme to deal with psychological health

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 4:00 PM

It's common to focus on external fitness, but the rapid pace of modern life demands that we give adequate emphasis to mental fitness as well. Mental fitness is not just for those who are already suffering from a mental health condition, it is for everyone who participates in life. A new programme by The Wellbeing Sanctuary called Decode You aims to just that. The programme has been conceptualised after a decade of research into human mind, body, behaviour and relationships. It is aimed to identify the cause of dysfunctionalities.

The programme is not for the faint-hearted; it features some distress-inducing survival exercises and conditions the mind to rest. The programme is premised on disciplines, such as hypnosis, cognitive behavioural therapy, neuro linguistic programming, transpersonal regression therapy, trauma therapy, dream therapy and shadow work. Going through five different stages, the participants are empowered to address key issues. “The mind is the most untapped resource; my dream is to teach people how to train their brain to prevent illnesses and diseases and slow down ageing,” says Sarmistha Mitra, Holistic Health Expert, Founder & CEO of The Wellbeing Sanctuary. “Our goal is to make mental fitness training accessible to everyone.”

