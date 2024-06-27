Dubai: A new mental fitness programme to deal with psychological health

'Never settle for little': Hungarian expat shares how to make the most of the opportunities in UAE
The potential for growth is immense here, says Franciska Balc
It's common to focus on external fitness, but the rapid pace of modern life demands that we give adequate emphasis to mental fitness as well. Mental fitness is not just for those who are already suffering from a mental health condition, it is for everyone who participates in life. A new programme by The Wellbeing Sanctuary called Decode You aims to just that. The programme has been conceptualised after a decade of research into human mind, body, behaviour and relationships. It is aimed to identify the cause of dysfunctionalities.
The programme is not for the faint-hearted; it features some distress-inducing survival exercises and conditions the mind to rest. The programme is premised on disciplines, such as hypnosis, cognitive behavioural therapy, neuro linguistic programming, transpersonal regression therapy, trauma therapy, dream therapy and shadow work. Going through five different stages, the participants are empowered to address key issues. “The mind is the most untapped resource; my dream is to teach people how to train their brain to prevent illnesses and diseases and slow down ageing,” says Sarmistha Mitra, Holistic Health Expert, Founder & CEO of The Wellbeing Sanctuary. “Our goal is to make mental fitness training accessible to everyone.”
ALSO READ:
The potential for growth is immense here, says Franciska Balc
Join an exclusive evening of pottery and gourmet pizza at Dubai’s premier pizzeria
The luxury brand's new collection celebrates humanity's quest for knowledge with unique space-inspired designs
Burnout is becoming far too common in today's offices
A time of renewal and purification
From his humble beginnings as a
With digital tools making inroads into academic spaces, it's more important than ever to inculcate critical thinking among students
Inside a unique Dubai-based project that supports nannies and domestic help