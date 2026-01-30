When content creation stops being fun and starts affecting mental health

Content creation is often seen as easy money, flexible hours, and instant fame. But behind the polished videos and constant posting is a growing mental health toll, marked by burnout, anxiety, and the pressure to stay relevant in an algorithm-driven world.

Asma S., a content creator for the past three years, initially built her following without ever showing her face. Her videos focused on visiting places, sharing favourite meals, lifestyle snippets in Dubai, and documenting her daily commute from Abu Dhabi, including how she got ready in the car.

“Once I built a solid follower base, I felt it was time to show my face and fully embrace it,” she told Khaleej Times.

At first, the response was positive. But as her visibility grew, so did scrutiny. “It was nice at the beginning, then the comments started,” Asma said. “People began finding faults in everything I did, how I spoke, how I looked, even small details I never thought mattered.”

Ignoring negative comments

While negative comments could sometimes be ignored, Asma said the algorithm itself often added pressure. “If one video didn’t perform well, even if there was no clear reason, I would start questioning myself,” she said. “You begin to link your self-worth to numbers you don’t control.”

Another content creator, Afra, who started around the same time, said audience backlash could sometimes escalate beyond criticism. She described waves of hostile comments that became overwhelming, eventually pushing her to seek professional help.

"There were moments where it stopped feeling like feedback and started feeling like an attack," Afra said. "I reached a point where I needed therapy just to be able to separate myself from what was being said online."

Psychologists say these experiences are increasingly common among digital creators. Dr Hasna Matar, said the constant need to perform, combined with public evaluation, can heighten anxiety and emotional exhaustion.

“When validation is tied to engagement, creators can develop a cycle of self-doubt, burnout, and hyper vigilance,” the psychologist said. “The pressure to stay visible and relevant, especially in an algorithm driven environment, can lead to chronic stress, low self-esteem, and difficulty disengaging from work.”

'Set firm boundaries'

Experts warn that, unlike traditional jobs, content creation rarely has clear boundaries. Creators often feel compelled to stay online, respond to comments, and adapt their identity to audience expectations, blurring the line between personal life and work.

Mental health professionals advise creators to set firm boundaries, limit exposure to comments, take breaks from posting, and seek support early, before stress becomes unmanageable.

As the creator economy continues to grow, experts say acknowledging the psychological cost is essential to understanding what life behind the camera really looks like.