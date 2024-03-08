Meet this 14-year-old influencer taking social media by storm

Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 7:12 AM

At just 14 years old, Shayaan Ali is already making waves as a teen influencer from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With a staggering one million followers on Instagram, this Class 8 student is proving to be a wise head on young shoulders. In an exclusive interview with wknd., Shayaan opens up about his passion for art and the responsibilities that come with being an influencer.

“Sketching has always been my passion," Shayaan shares. "My family moved to Riyadh from Delhi when I was a baby, and Riyadh has been home ever since. I have a sister who helps me create my videos, and my parents have been incredibly supportive throughout my journey.”

Reflecting on his journey into the world of social media, Shayaan recalls, "I started posting my sketches online when I was ten years old. Slowly, people started following me, mainly to request free sketches." Over time, Shayaan's content evolved, incorporating motivational acts and Bollywood-inspired sketches, which further boosted his following.

"During the Covid pandemic, I had the opportunity to meet Salman Khan in Saudi Arabia and present him with a sketch," Shayaan reminisces. "It was a nerve-wracking yet exhilarating moment for me to stand in front of such a big star."

Discussing his approach to sketching, Shayaan explains, "You have to focus on the person and keep in mind their likeness. I do live sketching, which takes about an hour, and also sketch from photos."

Balancing his studies with his influencer role comes naturally to Shayaan. "I complete my studies, sketch, and then go out to shoot videos. On weekends, I shoot more to ensure there is content throughout the week."

An avid cricket fan, Shayaan reveals his desire to sketch cricketing champions. "Virat Kohli has an interesting face. I would love to sketch him and present him with the sketch."

Offering advice to fellow influencers, Shayaan emphasises the importance of responsible content creation. "Avoid abusive content or anything that borders on harassment," he advises. "I ensure that my content delivers the right message."

When asked about his future plans, Shayaan's passion for sketching shines through. "Sketching is my main passion. I love capturing people's expressions and presenting them with sketches. I also have plans to create hyper-realistic sketches of non-real personas."

Despite his online popularity, Shayaan's teachers remain supportive of his endeavours. "My teachers have always been supportive and interested in my plans," he notes.

Outside of social media, Shayaan enjoys playing cricket and football with friends. As for food, he has a soft spot for Indian cuisine. "Chef Hisham Baeshen's restaurant in Riyadh serves amazing food," he enthuses.

As one of the few teen influencers, Shayaan hopes to inspire others positively. "My team and I strive to be good influences and inspire others," he concludes.

wknd@khaleejtimes.com