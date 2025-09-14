Meet the architect behind Dubai’s record-breaking skylines

From record-breaking penthouses to award-winning towers, Boubker Benjelloun has become one of the most influential voices shaping Dubai’s skyline.

The Moroccan-born architect and founder of Benjelloun & Partners is behind two of the city’s most striking landmarks — the fluid, seashell-inspired COMO Residences on Palm Jumeirah and the Zen-like Solara Tower in Downtown, which recently earned the Innovation in Architecture Award. His designs are bold yet purposeful, blending sculptural form with everyday function to redefine how luxury living is experienced.

In this exclusive conversation, Boubker reflects on his design philosophy, his inspirations, and the future of architecture in a city where ambition meets artistry.

Your style is often described as 'sculptural' and 'artistic.' How do you balance form with the practical demands of modern living?

I don’t see form and function as separate; they are two sides of the same vision. A building must move you emotionally, but it must also serve your daily life with ease and comfort. When form is sculptural, it should enhance natural light, space, and flow. When design is artistic, it should still feel intuitive and livable. True luxury is when beauty and practicality exist in harmony — when a home is both inspiring and effortless to live in.

COMO Residences and Solara Tower have become instantly recognisable parts of Dubai’s skyline. What story were you trying to tell with these designs?

COMO Residences was envisioned as a sanctuary in the sky — inspired by the sea, the sky, and the natural geometry of seashells. Its cascading greenery, known as the “Waterfall of the Greens,” reflects a commitment to harmony between urban living and nature. Solara Tower tells a different story: it merges Dubai’s grandeur with Zen-inspired tranquility. Designed as an urban oasis, it combines sleek modernity with simplicity and balance, offering residents a retreat of serenity within the energy of Downtown. Together, both towers symbolise Dubai’s ability to blend innovation with soul.

The COMO Residences Penthouse shattered records as Dubai’s most expensive property. What elements made it worth Dh500 million, beyond location and scale?

What makes the COMO penthouse extraordinary is not simply its size or address, but the experience it offers. At nearly 22,000 square feet, it is designed as a vertical palace in the sky — with private access, soaring glass terraces, and 360-degree views of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks. The residence features a wraparound sky pool and multiple water elements that bring a sense of calm and exclusivity to everyday living. Every detail, from the bespoke layouts to intelligent home automation, was conceived to combine privacy, artistry, and convenience. Ultimately, buyers were not purchasing square meters, but something far rarer — a one-of-a-kind work of architecture that embodies legacy, beauty, and a new benchmark for luxury living.

Dubai is known for architectural ambition. How do you approach creating something that stands out in such a competitive skyline?

Dubai pushes architects to be courageous. My approach is never to repeat what already exists, but to ask: how can we contribute something meaningful and timeless? Standing out isn’t only about height or spectacle — it’s about creating forms that carry emotion, integrate with their environment, and resonate with people who live and work there. In a skyline as ambitious as Dubai’s, the buildings that endure are the ones that tell a story and offer a human connection, not just an impressive silhouette.

In your opinion, what role should architecture play in shaping not just a skyline, but the culture and identity of a city?

Architecture is the most visible expression of a city’s identity. It tells the world who we are, what we value, and how we see the future. A skyline is important, but the true impact of architecture lies in how it shapes daily life, creates belonging, and reflects culture. In Dubai, we are fortunate to work in a city that embraces ambition — but ambition must be paired with meaning. My goal is always to design spaces that inspire, but also connect people to heritage, to nature, and to each other. That is how architecture becomes part of a city’s soul, not just its silhouette.

Where do you find your creative inspiration — in travel, art, nature, or somewhere unexpected?

Inspiration is everywhere, but nature remains my greatest teacher. The rhythm of the sea, the geometry of a shell, the way light moves through a space — these simple elements often spark the most powerful ideas.

Which project has challenged you the most, and why?

Solara Tower pushed us to rethink the rules of high-rise design. Instead of narrowing as it rose, the tower expands outward at the top. Structurally, this required innovation, but it also made the residences more valuable — larger floor areas on the highest levels, more units with uninterrupted skyline views, and expansive terraces that connect people to the outdoors. By reimagining the tower’s form, we created not just a striking silhouette, but a building where design itself became a multiplier of value.

What’s your vision for the next decade of luxury residential architecture in Dubai?

Luxury will continue to evolve, but I believe it will be less about scale and more about creating meaningful living experiences — spaces that feel personal, comfortable, and connected to their surroundings.

How do you see technology, sustainability, and social responsibility shaping high-end developments going forward?

They’re no longer extras — they’re essential. Smart technology makes living seamless, sustainability ensures long-term value, and social responsibility gives architecture purpose beyond luxury.

Is there a dream project or location still on your list that you haven’t tackled yet?

Every architect carries a dream project in mind — I have mine, but I prefer to let it reveal itself when the time is right. Architecture is about timing as much as it is about vision.