Partner Content By KT Engage
Meet Nicole Obarzanek: The 13-year-old artist revolutionising the music industry
With top songs to her name, Nicole Obarzanek is bridging the gap in today's music scene
She is suddenly a singer whose songs are being shared and many people are talking about how remarkable she sounds. Nicole Obarzanek, a 13-year-old artist is currently taking Dubai by storm with her melodious voice. With a strong interest in music, Nicole's level of dedication and performance capabilities excel well beyond her age, as she is a singer, dancer, violinist and also a model. However, the budding artist is no stranger to the performing arts, as she comes from a family of performers that is three generations deep.
Music in the Obarzanek family made its mark with Nicole's grandfather, who passed it on to his son Peter Obarzanek. This early exposure to music allowed Peter to find his true calling. Peter would later grow into a natural musician; performing across Poland with his bands, creating albums, all while releasing several tracks onto popular music streaming platforms, like iTunes and Spotify. Soon after, Peter's quick observations enabled him to see that the musical gene he had gotten from his father, had passed down to his daughter Nicole. He recalls a significant moment when Nicole was selected at random from a crowd of thousands of people at a concert, by celebrity musician Enrique Iglesias in Dubai. Soon after, Peter moved to Dubai with his family, and the rest is history.
A star is born
Obarzanek's family's move to Dubai created the perfect environment for her skills to blossom, as her father, Peter Obarzanek, immediately enrolled her in dance classes and Violin lessons. Aware of her budding potential, Peter also enrolled her in singing lessons, which is where her journey as a live performer began.
In 2021, at the age of 11, Nicole participated in her first singing competition, the Golden Voice, where she competed against numerous international competitors and won the first place. Her progression as a singer and performer led her to compete in the Golden Voice Competition, once again, in 2023, where she gave a stellar performance singing her original track, 'Girls Lie', accompanied with back-up dancers, professional choreography and costumes. She closed the competition performing a rendition of John Lennon's infamous 'Imagine', which sealed the deal and resulted in her retaining her title of first place winner of the Golden Voice Competition 2023.
This rising star has captivated fans with her enchanting melodies, genuine spirit, and dynamic stage presence, all while harboring a bold ambition to make her mark on the global music scene and inspire future generations to come. Committed to her craft, Nicole works with industry professionals, such as dancer and choreographer, Danielle Regan Harrison, violinist, Mariana Lutsiv, and professional vocal coach, Alina Liwo; owner of ALITI Productions and Talent Agency (USA | UAE).
A promising future ahead
Nicole is a talent to check out if you’re seeking an artist with great talent, passion, and dedication. Her powerful voice, memorable songs, and distinctive style resulted in a large fanbase in the UAE.
Nicole is constantly proving that she is a gifted artist who has everything it takes to become a major name in the music scene. A solid example of this was seen at her recent live performance on May 18 at the Armani Hotel Dubai. The artist wowed the crowd with two new stellar numbers. The artist is currently working on her first music album which is scheduled for release sometime next year in 2024.