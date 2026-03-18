Meals for Iftar, boxes for families: A UAE Ramadan partnership in action

Through food boxes, iftar meals and volunteering, Starbucks worked with Emirates Red Crescent to turn Ramadan giving into tangible support for families across the UAE

Partner Content Share:











Starbucks, operated by Alshaya Group, partnered with Emirates Red Crescent this Ramadan to translate giving into tangible support for families and communities across the UAE through food assistance and volunteer participation. The programme supported food boxes distributed to 400 families registered with Emirates Red Crescent.

“Ramadan is a moment that calls for action, not statements,” said Saleh Alshaya, President, Starbucks at Alshaya Group. “Across our markets, we work through trusted local partners to ensure support reaches people in ways that are practical, respectful and rooted in real community needs. These efforts reflect an ongoing commitment - not a seasonal campaign - to showing up where it matters.”

The program builds on a month-long regional initiative supporting families and communities across Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan through partners including Kuwait Red Crescent, the Saudi Food Bank, and Isnad. Collectively, these efforts aim to deliver more than 1,250 food boxes and 500 iftar meals to families and children across the region. Starbucks’ partners are playing a pivotal role in bringing these initiatives to life through responsible volunteerism, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to strengthening community ties alongside trusted local partners.

Starbucks collaborated with humanitarian organisations, social institutions and community groups to help ensure essential food and clothing support reached those who need it most during Ramadan. The initiatives focused on practical support - from food boxes and meal distribution to community moments during the month.

“We welcome Starbucks’ support for our Ramadan initiatives,” said an Emirates Red Crescent representative. “Contributions like this help us extend vital assistance to families and communities during the holy month.”

Importantly, these efforts were not positioned as short-term campaigns, but as part of Starbucks’ ongoing commitment to community impact, rooted in local partnerships and delivered in ways that prioritise dignity and meaningful outcomes.