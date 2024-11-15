Master your money habits for financial well-being and lasting success

Money influences nearly every area of our life, be it our career decisions, education, housing, career, relationship and much more. It plays a pivotal role in shaping our lives, shaping not only our day-to-day choices but also our long-term security and overall well-being. Yet, despite its significance, understanding money - how it works, how to manage it, and how it affects our emotions — is a skill that many struggle to fully grasp. Financial literacy goes beyond simply balancing a budget; it requires a deep understanding of how money works. Poor or barely-there money management skills often lead to stress, anxiety, and a sense of instability, while mastering it can bring peace of mind and opportunities for growth. In today’s fast-paced, consumer-driven world, building a healthy relationship with money is more crucial than ever.

Enough has been said and written about managing money; most of us are aware of the ‘golden rules’ such as spend less than you make, have an emergency fund, and pay your credit card in full. And still, they seem to have a limited effect on people’s actual money habits. Consumer debt is spiralling, financial fragility is widespread and money continues to be the biggest concern for a vast majority.

American businessman and author, best known for the Rich Dad Poor Dad series of personal finance books, Robert Kiyosaki says, “It’s not how much money you make, but how much money you keep, how hard it works for you, and how many generations you keep it for.” He emphasises that true wealth comes from smart saving, effective investing, and building lasting financial security across generations, not just from earning money.

So maybe it’s time to look at our money habits differently; and to understand that our money behaviour lies at the intersection of psychology, behavioural economics and neuroscience. It may be worth taking the time to understand how a few key actions and perspectives could positively impact our financial wellbeing.

Marilyn L. Pinto, Founder of KFI GLOBAL, an education company that specialises in teaching individuals how to handle money smartly and responsibly, propels to the forefront the ADEPT Framework during her sessions. On a mission to bring this life-changing education to more people across the world, Marilyn feels that ADEPT is a good place to start:

A – Agency:

The first idea to grasp is that we need to take agency in this important quest. It’s all too easy to sit back and wait for the stars to be perfectly aligned before we start, while precious weeks and months fly by. We mistakenly, and oh-so-patiently wait for something or someone to urge us on.

We need to realise that getting on the path to financial wellbeing is too important to be left to chance, or to other people’s motivations. Taking agency in this aspect is crucial. We will realise that our actions compound over time and give us a financial advantage.

D – Discomfort:

We need to feel discomfort, it’s the first sign that we’re evolving. Growth happens outside the comfort zone. So if we’re not feeling stretched beyond our usual boundaries, it’s very likely we’re not doing enough reps to make a noticeable difference.

True, it isn’t ideal; no one particularly enjoys feeling inept. It’s daunting and intimidating. But as legendary self-help author and lecturer Bob Proctor said, “Everything you desire is on the other side of fear.” Putting ourselves in positions outside our comfort zones is soul-strengthening. There’s no denying that this growth will inevitably lead to financial rewards.

E – Education:

Financial education is a crucial component of the ADEPT framework because many people overestimate their financial knowledge, which can lead to costly mistakes. This overconfidence is known as the Dunning-Kruger effect, a cognitive bias where individuals with limited expertise in a subject believe they are more skilled than they actually are. In the context of money, this means that people often think they understand financial concepts like budgeting, investing, or managing debt better than they do, which can result in poor decisions—such as taking on too much debt or making bad investments. Proper financial education helps bridge this gap, empowering individuals to make informed and smarter financial choices, thus avoiding these pitfalls.