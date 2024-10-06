Martine Grael's ready for a sea of change

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 4:30 PM

With two Olympic gold medals under her belt, Martine Grael could easily rest on her laurels. But the Brazilian sailing star isn’t content to stay anchored in her past achievements.

Instead, she’s setting sail for new horizons as she prepares to debut as the first female driver in SailGP, the world’s most thrilling and high-octane sailing competition this year. The 2024-2025 Season is set for a spectacular launch at Mina Rashid with Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix on November 23 and 24. It will see 11 teams vying for glory across a series of exhilarating events held worldwide.

For Martine, this isn’t just another race; it’s the start of an exciting new adventure. Representing the newly-formed Mubadala Team Brazil, she will compete alongside male counterparts in a global circuit that spans continents, from Dubai to Australia and America, her native Brazil, and culminate in Abu Dhabi. Each event promises high-speed, heart-stopping action aboard F50 foiling catamarans — vessels designed to “fly” above the water.

As the daughter of Olympic sailing legend Torben Grael and a member of a family steeped in sailing history, Martine is no stranger to competition. Her brother Marco and uncle Lars also competed in the Olympics, but Martine is determined to carve out her own legacy. She sees it as an opportunity to be a trailblazer for women in the sport.

“This is a huge step for me and for women in sailing,” Martine says, reflecting on her SailGP debut. “I’ve always wanted to see a female athlete take on a more prominent role in racing, and I’m proud to be part of that change. But I want my message to be clear through results, not just words.”

“I want to create my own legacy, and SailGP is the perfect platform to do that.”

The strategy

The road ahead won’t be easy, and Martine is realistic about the challenges. Leading a young team in one of the most competitive and high-stakes sailing leagues in the world is no small feat. “We’re a young team entering a very well-established league, so my first goal is quite simple — to race clean, stay out of trouble, and avoid penalties in the early part of the season,” she says. “I’d be happy if we can show up and race around the course with the boat flying.”

Martine and her team have been working tirelessly to prepare for the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix on November 23-24, 2024. Training sessions have been intense, and she highlights the importance of teamwork, communication, and mutual respect in achieving success.

“Building a successful team is all about trust and communication. We have a mix of experienced sailors and rookies like me, so it’s a learning process for everyone,” she explains. “We’ve had five days of sailing together, and from that time on the water, I know we have a long journey ahead, but I’m confident that practice will take us there.”

She also acknowledges that the learning curve in SailGP, where precision and strategy are crucial, is steep.

“The F50 catamarans are a different beast,” she admits. “It’s all about fast-paced, tactical racing, and it’s something that will take time to fully master. But we’re prepared to study hard and put in the work.”

‘Cool project’

Despite the challenges, Martine is visibly excited about the opportunity. “I often think how lucky I am to be in this world at such a monumental time. SailGP is the most exciting racing out there—it’s not just about skill, it’s about teamwork,” she says with passion. “I’m always pushing myself to be a better sailor, and this is a very cool project to be part of. I can’t wait to get going with the season.”