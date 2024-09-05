'Man behind the Maldives' Ahmed Adeeb is greatly inspired by the UAE

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 12:17 PM

Azure blue waters reflecting a clear sky, powdery white sand brushing the shores, and palm trees swaying in the distance - this picture-perfect postcard of the Maldives is one we all recognize. But not long ago, the bright allure of this island nation was overshadowed by its reputation as a budget holiday spot. That is, until Ahmed Adeeb stepped in with a transformative plan. “In 2012, when I became Minister of Tourism, I devised a master plan to open up the Maldives, expand air spaces, and position the Maldives as the world’s most luxurious resort destination,” says Adeeb.

To achieve this, he invited numerous big investors and brands to explore the Maldives’ potential. “At that time, we had only 99 resorts. Now we have around 167, including some of the biggest brands. We are the only country with a ‘one island, one resort’ concept, which provides privacy to tourists and higher returns to investors,” he adds.

Gradually, owing to this dramatic shift in reputation and the subsequent surge in visitor numbers, the people of Maldives fondly started calling him ‘The Man Behind the Maldives.’ He smiles when asked about this title. “At a young age, I became Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture of the Maldives. I made many changes and collaborated with numerous companies on investments, as well as with the Maldivian youth. So, they started calling me that. The moniker ‘The Man Behind the Maldives’ reflects the rapid changes I brought to the country,” he explains. “I built a bridge with China, and I was able to accomplish many things in a very short period - if you look from 2012 until now, most of the major developments were signed off by me.”

The development strategy was inspired by the UAE, says Adeeb. “In Dubai, I saw a lot of island dredging to create custom designs. We had many lagoons as well, but regulations needed to be in place for development. I implemented changes that allowed us to lease lagoons and develop multiple islands. At the time, there was some criticism, but after 14 years, we’ve attracted significant investments because the biggest brands and investors wanted to design their own islands.”

He explains that all development in the Maldives is sustainable. “We remove corals before adding sand and then return the corals afterward. It’s a very sustainable process. There’s a $4 per bed per night tax that goes to the green fund for sustainable initiatives. And we have many brands, like Damac from the UAE, with their own islands.”

Adeeb also introduced the concept of long leases for villas in the Maldives. “I changed strategies to offer more incentives, like duty-free construction materials and allowing companies to transport materials directly to their construction sites to facilitate development.”

The archipelago in the Indian Ocean, he believes, still holds immense potential. “We have 1,200 islands, of which only 200 are inhabited and another 200 are used by resorts. But there are still many untouched islands, with a lot of potential for the Maldives.”