Malibu Sky Lounge, Paramount Hotel Midtown sets the stage for “A Skyline State of Mind

Every evening, the curtain rises at Malibu Sky Lounge transforming the venue into a stage up in the sky. Guests can look forward to a curated line-up of live performances

Published: Sun 12 Oct 2025, 9:23 PM

Malibu Sky Lounge at Paramount Hotel Midtown sets a new stage this season, scripting a bold narrative with a genre-themed live entertainment line-up and an innovative new culinary story. Rising 64 floors above Dubai, Malibu Sky Lounge is seeking to redefine the city’s rooftop experience - not just as a lounge, but as “A Skyline State of Mind” where music, culinary flavours and panoramic views converge.  

Malibu Sky Lounge offers 360-degree city vistas and views of the Burj Khalifa. “Our menu is very much rooted in the spirit of California, drawing on its fresh, sustainable and locally sourced products,” says Chef Ivan Martinez. “We’re proud to use local UAE products wherever we can to curate a culinary masterpiece. From locally raised poultry to fresh burrata and prawns. These elements merge seamlessly with California staples like avocados, coconuts, almonds and walnuts, creating a beautiful fusion of cultures on the plate. In short, this menu is a nod to California’s culinary diversity, enriched with bold, vibrant flavours and the elegance of Asian influences.”

Every evening, the curtain rises at Malibu Sky Lounge transforming the venue into a stage up in the sky. Guests can look forward to a curated line-up of live performances – six nights a week featuring Jazz, Swing, R&B and Soul, Latin Beats, Disco & Pop and DJ sets, weaving the rhythm of the city into the stars whilst enjoying a fabulous dinner and signature. 

“From the iconic 360-degree views of Dubai’s incredible skyline to our Californian inspired new menu and the new season launch of our nightly programme of genre-curated live entertainment, ‘A Skyline State of Mind’ perfectly captures the soul of Malibu Sky Lounge,” said Pascal Eggerstedt, General Manager of Paramount Hotel Midtown. “We’ve created a stage in the sky where every guest’s favourite genre comes to life and where culinary enthusiasts can enjoy unique rooftop dining with an edge. Every night at Malibu is a unique scene, a touch of elegance, flavour, rhythm and sophistication that redefines rooftop experiences across the city.

The week kicks off with “Jazz in the Sky” every Monday, as jazzy velvet vocals drift above Dubai’s skyline. Tuesdays swing into the golden era with swing and big-band classics performance, midweek turns graceful as Wednesdays become the city’s most glamorous Ladies’ Night with Dubai’s skyline backdrop, bringing a touch of feminine charm and dazzling sophistication to the stage. Thursdays come alive with a talented duo belting Latin rhythms and igniting the night with high-energy flair. Fridays turn into party mode with a DJ on the decks, while Saturdays close the week with a powerhouse vibe at the themed Saturday “Night Fever” featuring your favourite disco and popular tracks, a vibrant mix of genres that keeps the skyline alive well into the night. Performances begin from 8:0 pm onwards, ensuring the skyline pulses with a fresh soundtrack every evening. Guests who enjoy shisha can unwind under the stars with signature blends and skyline views.