Made in Russia helps Russian food innovation reach the UAE: The story of TUNNER

The Made in Russia national brand has become a familiar name at major business events in Dubai. Now it is helping Russian food producers to introduce their products to UAE buyers.

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Russia and the UAE are building closer business ties, and the Made in Russia national brand has become one of the most visible bridges between the two countries. The UAE has entered the top 10 of Russia's trading partners: in 2025, bilateral goods trade exceeded $12 billion, setting a new historic high. Behind these figures are real companies, from builders and engineers to food producers, who are looking for reliable partners across the Gulf. Made in Russia was created to help them meet.

Made in Russia is a national programme that helps Russian manufacturers promote their products abroad. Companies that join the programme receive practical support: a place on collective stands at international exhibitions, help with media coverage, and meetings with potential buyers and distributors. Manufacturers can also certify their products under the national brand. To receive the Made in Russia certificate, a company's production, quality control and documents are checked against clear requirements. The certificate then shows foreign partners that the product is truly made in Russia, that its quality has been verified and that the supplier can be trusted.

The UAE is one of the programme's most active markets. Last year, Made in Russia brought 30 companies to Wetex in Dubai, a major exhibition on energy, water and the environment, and another 30 manufacturers to the Big 5 construction show, where the national brand had a collective stand of 312 square metres. This autumn it returns to Big 5 Global, which takes place from November 23 to 26, 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. For visitors, the idea is simple: instead of searching for suppliers one by one, they can meet a group of Russian companies in one place, under one trusted brand.

Made in Russia is not limited to heavy industry or construction. Food and wellness producers are also part of the programme, and for them trust matters even more. When a product is something people eat or drink every day, buyers want to know where it comes from, how it is made and which standards it meets. This is where the national brand, combined with international food safety certificates, gives Russian producers a strong starting point on a new market.

One example is Food-Innovation LLC, a Russian manufacturer, a resident of the Skolkovo Innovation Center, and a member of the Association of Manufacturers and Suppliers of Functional Foods and Ingredients. Over five years of operation, the company has established its own production facility with an R&D laboratory and gained industry recognition at international food exhibitions. Food-Innovation LLC provides contract manufacturing services and produces dietary supplements, functional foods, and sports nutrition products under its own brands: TUNNER, TNR, SNC, and Rezalta. The company is now preparing to introduce its products to the UAE with the support of the Made in Russia programme, which helps Russian exporters present themselves to the media and the business community in the Gulf.

One of the main brands of Food-Innovation LLC is TUNNER functional food, which turns healthy habits into an enjoyable ritual for the whole family. TUNNER products are enriched with vitamins, protein, fibre and other beneficial nutrients to support health, energy and well-being. TUNNER functional foods contain no sugar or GMOs; they consist solely of pure, natural ingredients, plant extracts and vitamin complexes. The main product format of TUNNER, which has already won over the Russian market, is jellies and gels in ready-to-eat single-serving sticks. This packaging is completely airtight, protects the product and guarantees an accurate portion. There is no need to wash down the jellies and gels with water or mix them in a shaker – simply open the stick and drink its contents to get the required portion of beneficial functional ingredients.

TUNNER’s functional jellies and gels for adults address a range of needs: they boost energy levels, aid relaxation, strengthen the immune system, improve detoxification and support weight loss. For children, the brand offers special dietary supplements based on natural juice, which meet the needs of a child’s body at every age. Vitamins for children aged 3 to 10 – help them relax and sleep better, strengthen their immune system and replenish deficiencies in key nutrients. Vitamins for teenagers aged 11 and over – help them cope with the demands of school, boost energy and stamina, and help fill nutritional gaps in an active schoolchild’s diet.

Quality is a central part of the brand's story. The company's food safety system is certified under the international ISO 22000 standard, and its products carry ECO, BIO and Halal certificates, an important point for UAE consumers and retailers. The products undergo laboratory testing, and the production processes ensure that their quality and flavour are maintained until the end of their use-by date (12 months). All of this fits well with the idea behind Made in Russia: a product from Russia should come with clear proof of quality and origin.

For UAE business partners, Food-Innovation offers a flexible model. The company is ready to enter into an exclusive distribution agreement for its products and also offers contract manufacturing of jellies, gels and dietary supplements in capsule form under private label brands. Food-Innovation LLC supports the product development and manufacturing process from concept to market launch, providing a full range of services and marketing support. Its in-house R&D laboratory and team of highly qualified technologists enable the company to create original formulations, respond swiftly to market trends and continually expand its product range.

Food-Innovation LLC arrived at a good moment. In many countries, including the UAE, more people are paying attention to sport, healthy ageing and balanced diets, and functional food has become one of the most visible trends in the food industry. Russian producers are bringing their own approach to this trend, combining modern formats with strict quality control.

For Food-Innovation, as for many small and medium-sized Russian exporters, the Made in Russia programme turns a first step into a real chance of partnership: it opens doors to media, buyers and trade events in the UAE. For readers in the UAE, it offers a simple way to discover what Russian producers can offer, from industrial materials to food and wellness products, under one national brand that stands behind its origin and quality.