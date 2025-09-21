Lynn Al-Laz launches her new Paint by Numbers collection in Dubai

Dubai witnessed a special artistic event that brought together artists, media figures, and influencers, as certified coach and specialist in transformation, growth, and healing Lynn Al-Laz, in collaboration with uPaint, launched her new Paint by Numbers collection.

This artistic approach offers an innovative experience where the canvas is divided into numbered sections, each corresponding to a specific color. This allows anyone – even without prior artistic experience – to take part in coloring, gradually transforming the work into a complete painting.

The concept was born from Lynn’s expertise in combining coaching with neuroscience, psychology, and healing practices. She has been using Paint by Numbers as a practical tool for calmness and mental organization, turning the practice from a simple hobby into a powerful space for self-healing and reconnection.

The launch event offered guests a unique opportunity to experience the intersection of creativity and emotional well-being, highlighting that art is not merely a decorative painting but a profound space for expression, reflection, and healing.

Lynn Al-Laz said: “Today I am proud to have turned one of my dreams into reality with the support of a specialized company. This model of using art and colors as a tool for healing helps a wide range of people harmonize better with their daily lives, regain focus, and restore balance amid the fast-paced changes of modern living.”

She added: “The beauty of this experience is that it requires no prior artistic skills – it is open and accessible to everyone.”