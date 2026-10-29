From Patek Philippe to Grand Seiko: Luxury watches to gift this Diwali

The festival of lights is around the corner‭, ‬bringing with it a distinctive visual language‭: ‬the glow of lamps‭, ‬the richness of gold‭, ‬the pleasure of dressing for the occasion and the exchange of gifts chosen to last‭. ‬These sensibilities find an echo in fine watchmaking‭, ‬where colour‭, ‬precious materials and painstaking craftsmanship come together in objects to be treasured over time‭. ‬

The watches that follow interpret that sensibility in very different ways‭, ‬from Grand Seiko’s meticulous Japanese artistry and Patek Philippe’s refined gem-setting to Jacob‭ & ‬Co‭.‬’s exuberant use of colour and Roger Dubuis’‭ ‬theatrical take on horological storytelling‭.‬

1‭. ‬Grand Seiko‭ ‬

SBGD228‭ ‬Red Lion‭ ‬

Few colours feel as closely tied to the festive season as red‭. ‬Grand Seiko’s SBGD228‭ ‬Red Lion takes that association into the realm of high jewellery‭, ‬with a wine-red mother-of-pearl dial set within an 18-carat rose-gold case‭. ‬Limited to just eight pieces‭, ‬the watch is adorned with 267‭ ‬diamonds and 26‭ ‬Mozambique garnets‭, ‬whose deep‭, ‬warm tones lend the composition its character‭.‬

The lion‭, ‬Grand Seiko’s emblem of strength and dignity‭, ‬informs the design‭, ‬most visibly in the diamond-set lugs that recall its sharpened claws‭. ‬The‭ ‬craftsmanship continues inside‭, ‬where the manually wound Spring Drive Calibre 9R01‭ ‬is made by the brand’s Micro Artist Studio‭. ‬Its three-barrel construction provides an impressive eight-day power reserve‭. ‬An additional strap by Kyoto Leather‭, ‬drawing on traditional Japanese techniques‭, ‬completes a watch in which precious materials and specialist craftsmanship receive equal attention‭. ‬Priced at‭ $‬273,000‭ (‬Dh1.002‭ ‬million approximately‭), ‬the watch is currently available through Grand Seiko boutiques internationally‭, ‬with UAE availability yet to be confirmed‭.‬

2‭. ‬Patek Philippe Gondolo Ladies First Joaillerie Ref‭. ‬7043/250G-001

Green brings a different mood to the festive palette‭, ‬and Patek Philippe’s Gondolo Ladies First Joaillerie makes particularly elegant use of it‭. ‬Part of a new six-watch collection‭, ‬this white-gold reference pairs diamonds with 12‭ ‬trapeze-cut green tsavorites‭, ‬which serve as hour markers against the richly set dial‭.‬

The gem-setting is extensive‭: ‬687‭ ‬brilliant-cut diamonds‭, ‬totalling 3.11‭ ‬carats‭, ‬are distributed across the dial‭, ‬flange‭, ‬case‭, ‬lugs and buckle‭. ‬Green-coated white-gold hands and a glossy green alligator strap bring the various elements together‭. ‬The shaped case draws on the Gondolo’s Art Deco heritage‭, ‬lending the watch a distinctive silhouette‭. ‬Powered by the slim E15‭ ‬quartz calibre‭, ‬it is designed for straightforward‭, ‬everyday wear‭ ‬—‭ ‬an appealing counterpoint to the exuberance of its jewellery‭. ‬Introduced in October 2026‭, ‬the Joaillerie versions are priced at‭ $‬68,768‭, ‬with UAE pricing yet to be announced‭.‬

3‭. ‬Jacob‭ & ‬Co‭. ‬Brilliant Flying Tourbillon Baguette Pastel Arlequino

For those who favour a more flamboyant expression of luxury‭, ‬Jacob‭ & ‬Co‭. ‬offers a riot of colour in its Brilliant Flying Tourbillon Baguette Pastel Arlequino‭. ‬The 42mm white-gold case is set with 194‭ ‬baguette-cut pastel sapphires and 32‭ ‬diamonds‭, ‬while the‭ ‬dial adds another 139‭ ‬sapphires and 23‭ ‬diamonds in a geometric arrangement inspired by the costume of Arlecchino from Italian commedia dell’arte‭.‬

The most intriguing detail sits within the movement‭. ‬Alongside the flying tourbillon at six o’clock is a balance wheel set with 54‭ ‬brilliant-cut diamonds‭ ‬–‭ ‬an unusual proposition for a component whose mass and distribution are critical to accurate timekeeping‭. ‬The automatic JCFA02‭ ‬calibre offers a 72-hour power reserve‭, ‬while another 234‭ ‬brilliant-cut diamonds adorn its bridges‭. ‬Created as a unique piece‭, ‬the watch brings Jacob‭ & ‬Co‭.‬’s appetite for elaborate gem-setting into direct conversation with the mechanics beneath it‭. ‬Price upon request‭.‬

4‭. ‬Roger Dubuis Excalibur Knights of the Round Table‭: ‬The Metamorph Merlin

Roger Dubuis approaches extravagance through storytelling‭. ‬The Excalibur Knights of the Round Table‭: ‬The Metamorph Merlin is the‭ ‬concluding chapter in the brand’s Merlin trilogy‭, ‬with 12‭ ‬hand-sculpted pink-gold knights arranged around an elaborate three-dimensional dial‭.‬

Green dominates the scene‭, ‬recalling the forest in which Merlin transforms into a white stag in Arthurian legend‭. ‬Fifty-seven individually crafted blocks in different materials‭, ‬finishes and heights give the dial its depth‭, ‬while hand-engraved scenes on the case flank extend the narrative beyond the face‭. ‬The 45mm pink-gold case houses the automatic RD821‭ ‬calibre‭, ‬certified with the Poinçon de Genève hallmark and offering a 48-hour power reserve‭. ‬Limited to 28‭ ‬pieces‭, ‬the Metamorph Merlin is available to order in the UAE‭. ‬

Each watch offers a different take on festive splendour‭: ‬the warmth of garnets‭, ‬the richness of green tsavorites‭, ‬the brilliance‭ ‬of pastel sapphires or the intricate theatre of a miniature mythical world‭. ‬In a season when light and craftsmanship hold particular significance‭, ‬these are objects that make their presence felt long after the celebrations have ended‭.‬