Dubai's new luxury travel rule: Buy new before you fly, vintage when you land

In Dubai‭, ‬we don’t dress for the weather‭. ‬We dress for the air conditioning‭. ‬Ours is a wardrobe engineered for a 22°C dining room‭, ‬for valet parking and marble lobbies‭, ‬for the 11‭ ‬metres between a car door and a hostess stand‭. ‬It is a magnificent wardrobe‭. ‬It is also‭, ‬as I have learned the hard way‭, ‬one that can look faintly unhinged on a damp Tuesday in Marylebone‭.‬

The Dubai aesthetic does not travel‭ ‬—‭ ‬not because it is wrong‭, ‬but because it is louder than its surroundings‭. ‬What reads as polished on Al Wasl Road reads as a lot‭ ‬on a cobbled street in Brera‭. ‬Every July‭, ‬thousands of us fly out of DXB immaculately dressed for the city we have just left‭.‬

Our mothers’‭ ‬generation flew to London to shop‭. ‬I fly to London to buy what Dubai never sold me in the first place‭. ‬This is luxury’s great inversion‭: ‬there is no longer any earthly reason to buy new clothes in Europe‭. ‬The drops are simultaneous‭ ‬—‭ ‬the Burberry x Hunza G capsule reached us the same week it reached Chelsea‭. ‬The UAE is a priority market now‭, ‬not an afterthought‭. ‬And with the euro where it is‭, ‬the arbitrage our mothers chased has quietly evaporated‭. ‬And since Britain scrapped tax-free‭ ‬shopping for overseas visitors in 2021‭, ‬London doesn’t even offer a VAT refund anymore‭. ‬The city that once rewarded the trip now charges you full price‭, ‬like a local‭.‬

So‭, ‬my rule for summer 2026‭: ‬buy the new before you fly‭. ‬Buy the old when you land‭.‬

The new comes down to three purchases‭. ‬A swimsuit that refuses to behave like one‭: ‬the Burberry x Hunza G‭ ‬‘Faye’‭ ‬puts in a full day’s work as a bodysuit under linen tailoring the moment you leave the beach‭. (‬It’s still available here via Ounass in colourways sold out in Europe‭, ‬so get-it-before-you-go‭.) ‬A considered flat‭, ‬because nothing‭ ‬tones down an over-eager Dubai dress like shoe with nothing to prove but its packability‭ ‬—‭ ‬Le Monde Béryl’s‭ ‬‘Luna’‭ ‬slipper‭, ‬the label’s 2016‭ ‬original‭, ‬modelled on the friulane worn by Venetian gondoliers and hand-finished in Italy‭. ‬A shoe‭, ‬in other words‭, ‬born on European cobbles‭. ‬And a bag that says absolutely nothing‭. ‬In Dubai‭, ‬the handbag is the flex‭. ‬In Europe‭, ‬the handbag is the tell‭. ‬Loro Piana’s‭ ‬‘Extra Pocket L19’‭ ‬is soft enough to squash into a carry-on‭, ‬doubles as a crossbody the moment you land‭, ‬and announces precisely nothing‭. ‬It is the sartorial equivalent of lowering your voice‭.‬

Then‭, ‬having landed‭, ‬go hunting‭. ‬Europe’s remaining advantage is not newness but provenance‭: ‬the archive‭, ‬the rail‭, ‬the flea market‭. ‬In Paris‭, ‬Gabrielle Geppert’s Palais Royal arcade for vintage Chanel and Dior‭. ‬In London‭, ‬Rellik on Golborne Road for Westwood and Margiela‭, ‬and Lovers Lane‭ ‬on Portobello for the early-2000s Galliano and Cavalli that the market has decided are the new blue chips‭. ‬In Milan‭, ‬Cavalli e‭ ‬Nastri‭ ‬–‭ ‬the boutique that persuaded the city to take vintage seriously back in 1988‭, ‬with rails that run from the 1920s to the‭ ‬’80s‭. ‬

What to look for‭? ‬Vintage Alaïa‭, ‬the most coveted name on any archive rail‭. ‬Westwood corsetry‭. ‬An anonymous stranger’s Levi’s‭.‬

The Birkin stays home‭. ‬I am flying back with somebody else’s Westwood‭ ‬—‭ ‬and it will have cost less than the excess baggage‭.‬