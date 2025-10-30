Why this luxury cruise through Norway and Iceland needs to be on your bucket list

If someone had told my five-year-old self that she would be travelling on a cruise to an exotic Scandinavian country one day, she would have laughed her heart out. Those nations seemed so far from where we are, their ways, lives, culture and weather being the polar opposite — literally and figuratively — that I never could quite imagine what it would be like to explore them.

Finally, I got a chance when I went cruising on the Norwegian Cruise Line, exploring this part of the world with my husband.

Our trip began with a long flight from Dubai to London and then to Reykjavik, the capital city of Iceland where we checked into the charming Reykjavik Saga Hotel. We explored the city for a while before returning to the hotel for a cozy night’s sleep, excited at the adventure that was due to start the next day.

Our first reaction when we made our way to the port was sheer surprise and shock. Towering in front of us was the Norwegian Prima, a sleek cutting-edge ocean liner, unlike anything we had seen before. This wasn’t just a ship, it was a resort at sea.

Inside the Luxury Liner

As we boarded, we were greeted over the speakers by our Norwegian Captain Roger Gustavsen, who shared interesting insights about Iceland, adding a dash of humour to his stories about the country and its culture. His warmth and energy immediately made us feel at ease as we started sailing.

In our balcony stateroom, a thoughtful fruit platter and artisanal chocolates were waiting for us — a sweet treat to let us know how special this journey was going to be! Throughout our stay at this resort-like home on the waters, we enjoyed diverse experiences and entertainment, but what I enjoyed the most was the peaceful rhythm of the sea, each day bringing a new horizon from the balcony. It’s a view that would remain etched in my mind.

Every experience — from the food to the sightseeing — had a touch of fun and loads of warmth. Our first meal on board began with a cheerful “washy washy!” chant from the staff at Indulge Food Hall, encouraging everyone to sanitise their hands. We were quickly shown our table where a wide variety of freshly prepared dishes seemed like a feast for our eyes and appetite, served with hospitality that truly made us feel at home. We were also delighted to find halal options on the menu with the staff being transparent and careful to point out any dishes that weren’t — such a thoughtful gesture!

Discovering Scandinavia

The stay was lovely and the food great, but we had a lot of explorations to do! Our first stop was the charming town of Isafjørdur, known for its dramatic landscapes. Unfortunately, the weather was unpredictable, leading to some excursions being cancelled. However, the onboard entertainment team rallied quickly with fun-filled activities to ensure we never felt like we missed out.

Another stop was Akureyri, a stunning town dotted with cozy houses, bright leaves, colourful trees and that unmissable, crisp northern air. We were here for a very unique experience — whale watching! Thankfully, on this particular day we were blessed with sunny skies and brisk air — just the perfect weather for some incredible exploration of these magnificent guardians of the sea. With warm drinks and cameras in hand, we ventured out on the water. We were lucky: we had the chance to witness a whale feeding up close — a once-in-a-lifetime, awe-inspiring and truly jaw-dropping moment.

Back at the port, we grabbed some last-minute Icelandic chocolates and magnets, not wanting to leave without a piece of Iceland in our bags.

The next day was our first “at sea” experience, which gave us time to explore more of the Prima. We dined in two of the specialty restaurants, enjoyed Broadway-style shows, and met fellow cruisers from around the world. There’s something about shared laughter and ocean views that makes strangers feel like old friends. One evening, while dining on the ship’s rooftop, we watched the sun melt into the sea as the landscape shifted. That’s the beauty of cruising: you enjoy gourmet meals while the scenery transforms in front of you.

Saying Hello to Norway

Another stop on the trip was Ålesund, a port town on the west coast of Norway, where sunny skies and fresh mountain air welcomed us ashore. After exploring the city and tasting local pastries, ice cream, and coffee, we returned with souvenirs in hand and hearts full of gratitude. That evening, we witnessed a sunset so spectacular, it appeared like an aura dividing two black skies, a visual memory we’ll treasure forever.

The tourist village of Geiranger was praised by the ship’s staff as a favourite, and we could see why. A scenic excursion to the Dalsnibba viewpoint, a UNESCO World Heritage site, offered panoramic views of snow-capped peaks and deep fjords. Despite forgetting my jacket in the plummeting temperatures, the silence and grandeur of nature made it an unforgettable stop. If you are ever planning a trip to this part of the world, make Geiranger a must-visit on the itinerary!

We ended our visit at the Norwegian Fjord Centre, a museum dedicated to preserving and educating visitors about the fragile ecosystem and culture of the Geirangerfjord region. It was a grounding moment that gave deeper meaning to the scenery we had been admiring.

The next day in Flåm, we explored a recreated Viking village, guided by a gregarious local who brought ancient traditions to life with his narration. Tasting Viking food, hearty and warming, and then journeying to the thundering Kjosfossen Waterfall, another UNESCO-protected site, known for its dramatic power and mythical folklore, was magical. On the way back, we passed mountain homes perched high above the fjords and watched farm animals grazing peacefully, a glimpse of daily life in this breathtaking area.

Amsterdam was also on our schedule, unfortunately, high winds forced the ship to skip the port. While disappointed, it was just the safe thing to do, our cruise operators told us. Instead, we were treated to a hilarious magic and comedy show by Christian Miro, which compensated for the miss.

The final port was Zeebrugge, Belgium, where grey skies gave way to the warmth of fresh waffles, rich hot chocolate, and charming streets. This was a town straight out of a fairytale. We shopped, strolled, and soaked in the last moments of our European adventure.

That night, we shared a farewell dinner at the steakhouse with our new friends Ann-Marie and her husband, a perfect ending to a perfect cruise.

It was almost the end of the tour and we arrived in Southampton on Day 11, filled with emotion. Ten days at sea had flown by, and while we were ready to return home, a part of us didn’t want to leave this floating sanctuary. The disembarkation process was impressively smooth and well-organised, a final nod to the impeccable service we had experienced throughout the cruise.

What began as a first-time experiment to enjoy a new way to travel and discover a destination, quickly became one of the most transformative trips we had ever taken.

From Iceland’s icy shores to Norway’s majestic fjords, every day offered a new discovery not just of landscapes, but of peace, connection and joy. This cruise reminded us that travel isn’t just about where you go; it’s about how it makes you feel. And Norwegian Prima made us feel like the world was at our doorstep.

