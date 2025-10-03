Walk into any of Dubai’s most prestigious homes today‭, ‬and you’ll notice something striking‭: ‬the coffee tables aren’t just surfaces for crystal decanters and fresh orchids anymore‭. ‬They’ve become galleries showcasing limited-edition tomes that can cost anywhere from Dh500‭ ‬to Dh15,000‭ ‬per book‭.‬

Alex Warren‭, ‬owner of Dubai-based Zerzura Rare Books‭, ‬has witnessed this transformation firsthand‭. ‬“From our perspective as a rare book seller‭, ‬we have found that customers do like to showcase books in their houses and are looking for visually attractive items‭,‬”‭ ‬he told‭ ‬KT LUXE‭. ‬“Photography is popular‭, ‬as are books that look old‭. ‬For example‭, ‬we had one customer who purchased a first edition of Lawrence of Arabia’s‭ ‬Seven Pillars of Wisdom‭ ‬—‭ ‬a large and heavy book‭! ‬—‭ ‬as they wanted to place it on a specific side table in their living room‭.‬”

This shift represents more than just changing reading habits‭ ‬—it’s a fundamental reimagining of how Dubai’s affluent residents curate their living spaces‭.‬

Beyond art lovers

Warren has observed a notable expansion in the clientele for luxury coffee table books‭. ‬“I suppose it has expanded as these books have become interior design items rather than something to read‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭. ‬“It’s true that for hundreds of years‭, ‬having a library at home has been a way to project a certain image‭ ‬—‭ ‬e.g‭. ‬of prestige‭, ‬wealth or cultural knowledge‭ ‬—‭ ‬but I think the latest trends are more about the size‭, ‬cover and colours of the books rather than what’s inside them or their rarity‭.‬”

This sentiment is echoed by Purva Grover‭, ‬a Dubai-based author who has penned four books and devours 52‭ ‬titles annually‭. ‬“After all‭, ‬you can carry only one bag and wear only one pair of heels or an outfit to a gathering‭, ‬right‭?‬”‭ ‬she explains‭. ‬“But then‭, ‬you can always have more than one‭ ‬—‭ ‬or a dozen‭ ‬—‭ ‬coffee table books in your study‭, ‬living room‭, ‬and beyond‭. ‬It’s a chance to not just own something luxurious‭, ‬but also‭, ‬in many cases‭, ‬a part of a culture‭, ‬a history‭, ‬a forgotten story‭ ‬—‭ ‬curated‭.‬”

Grover has witnessed this democratisation beyond traditional art enthusiasts‭. ‬“The pandemic taught us that life is pretty much nothing without the arts‭, ‬books included of course‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭. ‬“Coffee table books are not and never were just for art lovers‭; ‬they are for those who lovingly obsess over anything‭ ‬—‭ ‬be it watches‭, ‬cars‭, ‬or even burgers‭.‬”

The physical premium

What distinguishes a truly luxurious coffee table book from merely an expensive one‭? ‬Warren emphasises the importance of tangible qualities‭. ‬“The size‭, ‬weight and colour of the books are key‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭. ‬“They often need to fill a certain space or be a certain colour‭, ‬so this is often just as important as the title‭. ‬Deluxe art or photography books often have high production values that are meant to look and feel expensive‭.‬”

Grover agrees that the tactile experience is crucial‭. ‬“Supremely important‭. ‬Flipping a page is a rare activity‭, ‬and if you are not going to make it luxurious‭, ‬beautiful‭, ‬and charming‭,‬‭ ‬you are going to fail‭,‬”‭ ‬she emphasises when discussing paper quality and binding‭.‬

Warren adds that customers increasingly purchase display cases for first editions they want to showcase‭, ‬“often with a label next to the book describing what it is‭.‬”

The Instagram effect

The rise of social media has inadvertently boosted the coffee table book market‭, ‬with publishers increasingly designing their products to be photogenic‭. ‬Grover’s latest work‭, ‬“‭#‬icouldhavebeenaninstapost‭,‬”‭ ‬deliberately embraces this trend‭.‬

“It aspires to serve as a record for future generations of how the world read‭, ‬shared‭, ‬and wrote once upon a time‭,‬”‭ ‬she explains‭. ‬“It is designed in an Instagram-friendly way‭, ‬with each page resembling an Instagram post that aspires to be shared‭, ‬liked‭, ‬and more‭! ‬Each page includes the heart‭, ‬chat bubble‭, ‬paper plane‭, ‬and bookmark icons as well‭.‬”

This intersection of traditional publishing and digital culture has created new opportunities for publishers and authors willing‭ ‬to think beyond conventional formats‭.‬

Beyond decoration

For some Dubai businesses‭, ‬coffee table books have become integral to their brand identity‭. ‬Abhishek Dadlani‭, ‬founder of luxury‭ ‬travel company Lushescapes‭, ‬produces annual coffee table books that serve multiple purposes‭.‬

“When we first began curating our annual coffee table book‭, ‬it wasn’t just about documenting our journeys‭; ‬it was about creating something timeless‭, ‬something our clients could return to‭, ‬year after year‭, ‬like a portal to inspiration‭,‬”‭ ‬Dadlani explains‭.‬

The company’s latest publication‭, ‬Journeys of the Soul‭: ‬A World Beyond Luxury‭, ‬exemplifies how these books have evolved beyond simple documentation‭. ‬“Every year‭, ‬we curate new experiences to be featured in the book‭, ‬ensuring that each edition reflects the evolving spirit of Lushescapes‭,‬”‭ ‬adds Dadlani‭.‬

A conversation starter‭ ‬

In Dubai’s social landscape‭, ‬where networking and relationship-building are essential to business success‭, ‬coffee table books serve a practical purpose beyond aesthetics‭.‬

“It’s a conversation starter‭, ‬an icebreaker that demands attention without seeking it actively‭,‬”‭ ‬notes Grover‭. ‬“It sits quietly on the table or shelf as a reminder and reflection of the interests of the occupants‭, ‬whether it be music‭, ‬food‭,‬‭ ‬sports‭, ‬or beyond‭.‬”

Dadlani agrees‭. ‬“From an aesthetic perspective‭, ‬a well-crafted coffee table book elevates a room‭. ‬It adds a layer of personality and sophistication‭, ‬sparking curiosity when guests arrive and silently narrating what the homeowner values‭.‬”

Despite living in an increasingly digital world‭, ‬the appeal of physical coffee table books appears stronger than ever‭. ‬Warren says that‭ ‬“physical book sales are still healthy and I don’t ever see them being replaced by digital books‭, ‬especially with the screen burnout that so many people are experiencing now‭.‬”

He adds the practical appeal‭: ‬“Well‭, ‬you can touch and feel a real book‭, ‬flick through it‭, ‬keep it open on certain pages‭, ‬have a conversation around it‭. ‬Even put your mug on it‭.‬”

Grover adds‭: ‬“Look around‭ ‬—‭ ‬how many experiences are left around us that allow us a physical touch‭? ‬Few‭, ‬right‭? ‬Here’s an object of desire‭, ‬making a statement‭, ‬which you can experience with all of your senses‭: ‬touch it‭, ‬smell the pages‭, ‬see it of course‭, ‬hear the flip of the pages‭ (‬amidst the chaotic sounds of dings‭, ‬pings‭, ‬and rings‭), ‬and well‭, ‬as for taste‭ ‬—‭ ‬you leave a copy in your living room and allow others a bite of luxury as well‭.‬”

The coffee table book is a keepsake and an heirloom as well‭, ‬she adds‭. ‬“It’s not something you buy in a hurry or just put on your shelves and nightstand and forget about‭. ‬It demands space and to be seen‭,‬‭ ‬which means you have to make space for it in your home‭ ‬—‭ ‬and a prominent one‭.‬”