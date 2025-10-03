Why luxury coffee table books are Dubai’s new status symbol

From rare first editions to glossy art volumes, these collectibles are redefining luxury living in homes as both décor and conversation starters
Walk into any of Dubai’s most prestigious homes today, and you’ll notice something striking: the coffee tables aren’t just surfaces for crystal decanters and fresh orchids anymore. They’ve become galleries showcasing limited-edition tomes that can cost anywhere from Dh500 to Dh15,000 per book.
Alex Warren, owner of Dubai-based Zerzura Rare Books, has witnessed this transformation firsthand. “From our perspective as a rare book seller, we have found that customers do like to showcase books in their houses and are looking for visually attractive items,” he told KT LUXE. “Photography is popular, as are books that look old. For example, we had one customer who purchased a first edition of Lawrence of Arabia’s Seven Pillars of Wisdom — a large and heavy book! — as they wanted to place it on a specific side table in their living room.”
This shift represents more than just changing reading habits —it’s a fundamental reimagining of how Dubai’s affluent residents curate their living spaces.
Warren has observed a notable expansion in the clientele for luxury coffee table books. “I suppose it has expanded as these books have become interior design items rather than something to read,” he says. “It’s true that for hundreds of years, having a library at home has been a way to project a certain image — e.g. of prestige, wealth or cultural knowledge — but I think the latest trends are more about the size, cover and colours of the books rather than what’s inside them or their rarity.”
This sentiment is echoed by Purva Grover, a Dubai-based author who has penned four books and devours 52 titles annually. “After all, you can carry only one bag and wear only one pair of heels or an outfit to a gathering, right?” she explains. “But then, you can always have more than one — or a dozen — coffee table books in your study, living room, and beyond. It’s a chance to not just own something luxurious, but also, in many cases, a part of a culture, a history, a forgotten story — curated.”
Grover has witnessed this democratisation beyond traditional art enthusiasts. “The pandemic taught us that life is pretty much nothing without the arts, books included of course,” she says. “Coffee table books are not and never were just for art lovers; they are for those who lovingly obsess over anything — be it watches, cars, or even burgers.”
What distinguishes a truly luxurious coffee table book from merely an expensive one? Warren emphasises the importance of tangible qualities. “The size, weight and colour of the books are key,” he says. “They often need to fill a certain space or be a certain colour, so this is often just as important as the title. Deluxe art or photography books often have high production values that are meant to look and feel expensive.”
Grover agrees that the tactile experience is crucial. “Supremely important. Flipping a page is a rare activity, and if you are not going to make it luxurious, beautiful, and charming, you are going to fail,” she emphasises when discussing paper quality and binding.
Warren adds that customers increasingly purchase display cases for first editions they want to showcase, “often with a label next to the book describing what it is.”
The rise of social media has inadvertently boosted the coffee table book market, with publishers increasingly designing their products to be photogenic. Grover’s latest work, “#icouldhavebeenaninstapost,” deliberately embraces this trend.
“It aspires to serve as a record for future generations of how the world read, shared, and wrote once upon a time,” she explains. “It is designed in an Instagram-friendly way, with each page resembling an Instagram post that aspires to be shared, liked, and more! Each page includes the heart, chat bubble, paper plane, and bookmark icons as well.”
This intersection of traditional publishing and digital culture has created new opportunities for publishers and authors willing to think beyond conventional formats.
For some Dubai businesses, coffee table books have become integral to their brand identity. Abhishek Dadlani, founder of luxury travel company Lushescapes, produces annual coffee table books that serve multiple purposes.
“When we first began curating our annual coffee table book, it wasn’t just about documenting our journeys; it was about creating something timeless, something our clients could return to, year after year, like a portal to inspiration,” Dadlani explains.
The company’s latest publication, Journeys of the Soul: A World Beyond Luxury, exemplifies how these books have evolved beyond simple documentation. “Every year, we curate new experiences to be featured in the book, ensuring that each edition reflects the evolving spirit of Lushescapes,” adds Dadlani.
In Dubai’s social landscape, where networking and relationship-building are essential to business success, coffee table books serve a practical purpose beyond aesthetics.
“It’s a conversation starter, an icebreaker that demands attention without seeking it actively,” notes Grover. “It sits quietly on the table or shelf as a reminder and reflection of the interests of the occupants, whether it be music, food, sports, or beyond.”
Dadlani agrees. “From an aesthetic perspective, a well-crafted coffee table book elevates a room. It adds a layer of personality and sophistication, sparking curiosity when guests arrive and silently narrating what the homeowner values.”
Despite living in an increasingly digital world, the appeal of physical coffee table books appears stronger than ever. Warren says that “physical book sales are still healthy and I don’t ever see them being replaced by digital books, especially with the screen burnout that so many people are experiencing now.”
He adds the practical appeal: “Well, you can touch and feel a real book, flick through it, keep it open on certain pages, have a conversation around it. Even put your mug on it.”
Grover adds: “Look around — how many experiences are left around us that allow us a physical touch? Few, right? Here’s an object of desire, making a statement, which you can experience with all of your senses: touch it, smell the pages, see it of course, hear the flip of the pages (amidst the chaotic sounds of dings, pings, and rings), and well, as for taste — you leave a copy in your living room and allow others a bite of luxury as well.”
The coffee table book is a keepsake and an heirloom as well, she adds. “It’s not something you buy in a hurry or just put on your shelves and nightstand and forget about. It demands space and to be seen, which means you have to make space for it in your home — and a prominent one.”