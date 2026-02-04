Ahead of Ramadan, Luxtop unveils device to experience faith at home

During an event held recently at its Dubai showroom, Luxtop Home Couture unveiled a fully offline, voice-activated Quran Corner, as part of the brand’s Ramadan Soul by Luxtop collection.

Presented at an event marking the showroom's launch and Luxtop's first anniversary, the Quran Corner aims to redefine how faith can be experienced within the modern home. Unlike traditional prayer corners, the Luxtop concept was designed as a living family space, created to naturally integrate remembrance into everyday life. The Quran Corner invites parents, children, and elders into a collective experience of reflection, learning, and quiet connection.

The Quran Corner contains a proprietary offline voice-activated system, developed with deep reverence for the Holy Quran. Free from internet connectivity, external networks, or smart integrations, the system responds to simple voice commands, allowing users to begin or stop recitation and select specific surahs with ease. The technology was designed to remove barriers, ensuring that remembrance remains pure, accessible, and distraction-free for all generations.

Luxtop embedded technology discreetly within an architectural structure inspired by Islamic design. Each softly illuminated arch functions as a personal mihrab.

The spiritual foundation of the Quran Corner is rooted in the ayah:

“So remember Me; I will remember you.” (Surah Al-Baqarah 2:152)

This verse guided the entire development of the collection, reinforcing Luxtop’s belief that faith belongs not only in mosques, but at the heart of the home and within daily family life.

Guests attending the event were given priority access to early reservations of the limited-edition Ramadan Soul collection, with one signature Quran Corner piece gifted as a symbolic highlight of the evening.

The event also showcased author-designed Ramadan gifts and accessories, the MAJLIS COUTURE—The Seven Expressions collection created in collaboration with an Italian designer, and the launch of Luxtop Atlas, the brand’s first cultural journal exploring Ramadan as a way of living and the home as a spiritual space.

With the Quran Corner, Luxtop presented more than a design solution. It introduced an amanah—a sacred responsibility to create spaces where technology, faith, and family coexist in harmony, and where remembrance finds a meaningful place at the centre of the home.