Look: Queen Rania shares heartwarming family photos as she welcomes first grandchild Iman

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 12:53 PM Last updated: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 1:41 PM

It's celebration time in Jordan as Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Princess Rajwa welcomed a daughter last Saturday. Queen Rania took to social media to post pictures with her grand-daughter. The family, including King Abdullah II, look visibly elated as they hold the newborn in their arms. The post was captioned, "Iman, you’ve already got a hold of my heart. Our family has never been happier." A sneak peek into the celebrations.

Crown Prince Hussein with Iman

Queen Rania, King Abdullah II and their children welcome the newborn