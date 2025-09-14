Look: Exciting things to do in Dubai this September

This season, Dubai and the GCC are buzzing with exciting experiences across dining, fashion, and leisure. From immersive culinary journeys to stylish celebrations and vibrant beachside escapes, there’s something to delight every taste and interest. Here’s a roundup of the latest offerings redefining lifestyle and leisure in the region.

Rohini relaunches with a celebration of India’s regional flavours

Rohini returns to Dubai with a reimagined dining experience featuring a four-season rotating menu, a Pickle Bar and Chutney Experience, and a retail corner with signature spices. Complemented by immersive Rohini Rituals, the restaurant invites guests to explore India’s diverse culinary heritage through every dish and sensory journey.

For bookings: +971 4 438 0064

REVOLVE marks Saudi National Day with an exclusive KSA edit

REVOLVE celebrates Saudi National Day with its curated KSA National Day Edit, offering statement dresses, chic accessories, and beauty essentials inspired by the region’s colors and style. Shoppers can enjoy 20% off sitewide from September 10–17, 2025, with fast delivery across the GCC.

Lavang debuts in Downtown Dubai, blending heritage with modern fine dining

Lavang introduces a multi-sensory culinary journey in Downtown Dubai, combining authentic Indian spices with contemporary presentation. Founded by Diviya Kalra, continuing her father Chef Ashok Kalra’s legacy, the restaurant redefines fine dining as a celebration of tradition, artistry, and storytelling through flavors.

For bookings: +971 4 3233977

Riva Beach Club launches “Mankind Tuesday” for the ultimate midweek escape

Riva Beach Club invites men to enjoy an exclusive Tuesday getaway with full beach and pool access, thrilling water sports, grooming treatments, and a delicious food offering—all from Dh99. Adventure, indulgence, and relaxation combine to create an unforgettable midweek experience.

For bookings: +971 4 430 9466