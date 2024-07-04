'Local news keeps communities connected', says award-winning journalist Faraz Javed

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 8:06 PM

It wasn't exactly a desire to report news that brought Faraz Javed into the world of journalism. He had hoped to study filmmaking and had even been part of international productions such as Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol and Star Trek. Having briefly dabbled in the world of American news while working for MTV as part of its MTV News, Javed, who was born and raised in the UAE, began a full-fledged career as a journalist with Dubai One. Today, he reports for WXYZ and covers Michigan, and has won a regional Emmy for his reporting on the Michigan State University shooting. On his recent visit to the UAE, Javed spoke about how hyperlocal stories impact and empower communities.

Edited excerpt from an interview:

What did your childhood look like?

I was born and raised in Dubai, with an upper-middle-class upbringing. I remember when the World Trade Center was the tallest building in the city and a key welcome landmark when driving from Abu Dhabi. At that time, one could go from one end of Dubai to another in 15 minutes. However, one of the most memorable aspects of my childhood was how I was able to spend quality time with my parents and siblings.

Sure, as an adult, I can certainly choose how I use my time now, but it means giving up something in return.

I guess my childhood played an important role to instill in me the value of relationships and quality family time over everything else. That's why the older I get, the more I surround myself with genuine people.

Before you entered media, you had been dabbling in filmmaking. What compelled you to change direction?

During my first year of college in Dubai, I worked for a PR/advertising firm in Media City and organised several events and festivals. I even won an acting competition that took me to Mumbai for an all-expense-paid four-month acting programme under the guidance of Bollywood and theatre actors Nadira Babbar and Kader Khan. During my university years in New York, I interned for a film production company where I participated in several TVC and documentary shoots. I even took up acting as a side hustle, doing short films and theatre. After completing my bachelors in film and television, I landed a job at MTV in New York City. I worked my way up from a production assistant to a producer. This brought me back to Dubai, where I was assigned to film an MTV Cribs-inspired series in the Middle East. While the project never came to fruition, I bagged a radio job, hosting my drive-time show. Soon after, Arab Media Group hired me to produce a COPS-inspired reality show for Noor Dubai TV. This paved the way for me to work for Dubai One, where I produced several TV shows, including That's Entertainment and Studio One. Towards the end of 2014, I transitioned to Emirates News, where I worked as a hybrid reporter and producer before moving to the US to work for ABC News in Detroit. And, I also continued with radio during this time, freelancing for radio stations in Oman and the UAE. Last but not least, I also worked in the assistant director's unit on A-list Hollywood movie sets including Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol and Star Trek.

Can you take us through your experience of being a part of these film sets?

Working on both movies was like a dream come true. Even though they were long 20-hour days, six days a week, the experience is one of the biggest highlights of my 21-year career, including going to the Oscars and, most recently, bagging an Emmy award for journalism. Stories about rubbing shoulders with Tom Cruise and assisting actors on set never get old at the dinner table. I often tell folks how Tom Cruise fist-bumped me after completing his scenes at the top of the Burj Khalifa. Or Idris Elba complimenting my tinted glasses while seeking shopping advice. Then, there was the moment Chris Pine, Simon Pegg and I debated about nutrition and whether carbs were friendly.

You worked in the television news media here. It is at a very different stage here as compared to the rest of the world. What had your experience been like?

I briefly dabbled in the world of American News while working for MTV as part of its MTV News, but Dubai One was my launchpad as a journalist. This is where I experienced what a proper newsroom is. As a Dubai Government channel, our number one priority was to be the bridge between government officials and the expats, sharing the latest information and updates on things that impact people in the city and the UAE. It was the pandemic that really opened my eyes to how crucial a role news plays. During that time, I was considered an essential worker. I still get goosebumps thinking about how I was among the few non-first responders to be given a permit that allowed us to be outside during the lockdown. Being the only English news outlet in the country, we had a crucial responsibility to share vetted and factually correct information with the public as lives depended on our content. What's more, due to social distancing and limited staff, I also became a cameraman, filming my stories with Dubai Police, Civil Defense, and more in a hazmat suit, covering safety protocols and how the infection was being contained. I would also edit my own stories and anchor Covid bulletins from the studio.

What prompted your move to the US?

Stories I did during the pandemic made me realise the power of journalism. Not only that, but it also re-ignited my passion for filmmaking, as I started to see my news stories as short films. Hence, in order to challenge myself further, I signed up with my US agent to further my career and acquire new skill sets. Covering breaking news has a different meaning when journalists are competing against a social media post. What is your approach to breaking news? Social media has forced journalists to dig deeper into stories as we try to share the latest and a different angle to what has already been covered. At times, a story idea may be triggered by a social media post, but as a journalist, it's my responsibility to vet it, fact-check it, find credible people to interview, and present the story on-air and even online in a timely and insightful manner. However, I'm a strong advocate and always convince people that they need to follow trusted news sources and journalists to consume their information over social media as content posted online by others may contain misinformation. News is also turning hyperlocal. What are the pros and cons of hyperlocalised reporting? Local news is essential as it keeps a community well-informed and connected and highlights achievements and challenges in depth. Yes, national news has a more extensive reach, but local news will cover a topic for an extended period of time as it's more community-centric. In contrast, national news focuses on the bigger picture. What keeps you inspired as a journalist at a time when the profession's relevance is being questioned because of the rise of social media? I believe journalism will always be relevant, especially as the world dives deeper into social media. Good journalists are amazing storytellers. And a compelling story is achieved by emotionally connecting with the public. A journalist aspires to accomplish that with an unbiased ethical and moral obligation.Last week, I woke up to one of the most epic news [moments] in my life: I won an Emmy in journalism in the US. And the icing on the cake, I've been told I'm the first Dubai-born journalist to win such an accolade. After being nominated in two categories at the 46th Annual Emmy Awards (Michigan Chapter): Breaking News and General Reporting. It's my Michigan State University shooting live breaking news coverage that won. I was one of the first reporters on the ground covering the aftermath, where a lone shooter took the lives of three students and injured five others on February 13, 2023. Throughout my live coverage, which started at 11pm and continued till 9am, I covered the hospital where the victims were being administered life-saving measures, the off-campus location where the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound when police confronted him. Living through one of the most challenging times for a person, let alone a reporter, I covered various aspects of that fateful night that only reinforced the thought of how blessed folks are in the UAE, a country where mass shootings are thankfully unheard of, which only reaffirms my love for the city. I will always proudly call Dubai my home. Journalism is much more needed now than ever before. People from all walks of life and ages need to follow credible news sources, especially when most have started to consume their daily news content from social media. A recent YouGov poll, Digital News Report, surveyed 47 countries and shows that YouTube is used for news by almost a third (31 per cent) of the global sampled population each week. WhatsApp by around a fifth (21 per cent), while TikTok (13 per cent) has overtaken Twitter (10 per cent), now rebranded X, for the first time. Here is the problem: most people online don't vet or fact-check information before sharing news/content on social media. I'm not saying this is an issue with every social media post or is maliciously done. During the Michigan State University shooting, over 70 law enforcement agencies responded to rescue a campus of 80,000 people and neutralise an active threat that lasted over three hours. During this, a lot of misinformation was shared over social media, resulting in wasted resources. Journalists coordinated restlessly that night with officials, police, and several entities to fact-check and verify updates before sharing them with the public. This was done to ensure that in a time-sensitive emergency, people on and off campus receive the most accurate/up-to-date information to connect with their loved ones and get the help they need. Indeed, a mass shooting is not the only time one needs the news. In everyday life, vetted news makes people more aware of their surroundings. It also improves social skills, as people who follow the news seem more knowledgeable and, most of the time, have great discussion topics over the dinner table. I've been with ABC News in Detroit for over three years now and my stories have positively impacted people's lives. I've helped bring policy changes and become the light for the underprivileged. All this only inspires me to be a better journalist and a human being.

