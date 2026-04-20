Dubai: These hotels are closing for upgrades this summer

Dubai’s luxury hospitality scene is entering a new phase, with some of its most recognisable hotels temporarily closing or scaling back operations as they prepare to reopen with upgraded concepts and refreshed interiors. While Atlantis Dubai recently announced it'd paused operations at seven of its dining venues as it reviews guest demands, these hotels are taking a break to refurbish. Here's a roundup of what some of the top players will be up to:

Jumeirah Burj Al Arab

The iconic Burj Al Arab has temporarily shut its doors for a major refurbishment, marking it first such comprehensive upgrade since the hotel's opening in 1999. The hotel is expected to remain closed for around 18 months as part of the transformation. Jumeirah Group has roped in leading French architect Tristan Auer to lead the restoration project.

Armani Hotel

Armani Hotel Dubai has shut for refurbishment as the operator targets a Q4 return this year.

In a statement, the hotel said: “Beginning 1st April 2026, Armani Hotel Dubai will temporarily close to undergo a comprehensive, full-scale refurbishment. We will craft the next evolution of Armani hospitality, one that remains true to our iconic style, yet reimagined for the future, as we elevate every facet of the guest experience ahead of unveiling our renewed vision when we reopen in Q4 2026.”

Located within Burj Khalifa, the hotel opened in 2010 as the first property to carry the Armani name and remains one of the city’s most recognisable branded luxury addresses.

Park Hyatt Dubai

The Park Hyatt Dubai is set to close temporarily from May as it enters the next phase of its ongoing refurbishment.

The property, known for its waterfront location along Dubai Creek, has been undergoing upgrades in stages, with the latest closure aimed at completing its transformation.

St. Regis Dubai

At The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, refurbishment works have already begun, with bookings temporarily unavailable for parts of the property.

The hotel continues to operate partially while upgrades are being carried out, reflecting a phased approach to renovation.

Anantara World Islands Resort

Meanwhile, the Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort has ceased operations from April 10, following “careful consideration,” its operator said.

The property used to sit on the World Islands in Dubai, a man-made archipelago constructed to resemble world map.

The multi-billion-dirham Anantara World Islands Dubai was the first resort to open on the World Islands — an archipelago of 300 man-made islands shaped like a world map.

From beachfront resorts to city hotels, the current wave of closures reflects a broader trend, as operators invest in upgrades to meet evolving guest expectations.

Rather than signalling a slowdown, the refurbishments point to a cycle of renewal, with many of these properties expected to return with updated designs, enhanced experiences and repositioned offerings.

For guests, it means that some of Dubai’s most familiar stays may be temporarily out of reach, but are set to return with a new look.