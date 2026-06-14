How these Emirati artists turned sneakers into a mental health fundraiser

A pair of sneakers may not seem like an obvious conversation starter about mental health, but that is exactly what two Emirati artists hope to achieve through a new limited-edition collection launched in Dubai.

The collection was showcased during the opening of the new ASICS SportStyle store at Mall of the Emirates on Thursday, June 11, where creators, guests, and members of the community gathered to explore the space, discover the latest collections and take part in creative workshops.

Created by Emirati artists Diaa Allam and Duha Al Hallami, the exclusive designs blend Arabic calligraphy, heritage and self-expression. Proceeds from the collection will support mental health initiatives through the Jalila Foundation.

For Allam, the project was an opportunity to bridge cultures while introducing Arabic calligraphy to new audiences.

"I wanted to create some sort of connection between two cultures," he told Khaleej Times. "A connection between people who are into art and people who are into sports as well."

A calligraphy artist for more than 16 years, Allam began exploring Arabic calligraphy in 2010. Since then, he has developed a contemporary style that combines traditional Arabic lettering with modern design and technology.

His work has appeared in collaborations with global brands and organisations including Tiffany & Co., GQ and Home Centre. More recently, he has been experimenting with emerging technologies and digital art.

For the collection, Allam drew inspiration from the phrase "sound mind, sound body", a message closely linked to ASICS' philosophy.

"Some of the letters are taken from the phrase 'sound mind, sound body' in Arabic," he explained. "It's not fully written, but the entire design is inspired by the phrase."

Rather than displaying the sentence in full, the artist incorporated individual Arabic letters throughout the design, creating a visual language that references both wellness and cultural identity.

The artwork also reflects the energy of Dubai, a city Allam describes as constantly evolving.

"It's inspired by movement and by the spirit of Dubai, the dynamic of how it's always moving forward," he said. "It's one of my favourite collaborations this year."

For Al Hallami, the inspiration came from a different place.

The Emirati artist, who has been practising art for nine years, said the net-like detailing on the sneakers immediately reminded her of the sea, leading her to create a design rooted in one of the UAE's most enduring symbols.

"The first thing that came into my head was the sea and summer," she told Khaleej Times. "I wanted to connect it to something everyone knows, everyone loves and everyone can relate to, which is pearls and the sea."

Drawing inspiration from the country's maritime heritage, Al Hallami incorporated pearl motifs alongside colours inspired by the shoreline.

"The colours are connected to the sand and the sea," she said.

While Allam's work focused on Arabic calligraphy and cultural exchange, Al Hallami's design pays tribute to the landscapes and traditions that have shaped the UAE's identity for generations.

Alongside the collection, Al Hallami also led a workshop encouraging visitors to explore self-expression through calligraphy and art. Participants were invited to choose words that resonated with them and transform them into artistic expressions using colours, shapes and Arabic lettering.

The launch event brought together creators, sneaker enthusiasts and members of the community to experience the new store firsthand. From exploring the latest collections to sharing favourite sneaker picks and participating in workshops, the day focused on creativity, conversation and connection.

Allam believes the growing popularity of contemporary Arabic calligraphy among younger audiences shows that traditional art forms can evolve while remaining rooted in heritage.

"When I started, my objective was to bring calligraphy closer to the new generation in a more engaging and dynamic way," he said. "I wanted people to become curious about the culture and identity simply because they loved what they were seeing."

As conversations around mental health continue to grow across the UAE, both artists hope the collection demonstrates how creativity can support meaningful causes while celebrating local culture.

In this case, every purchase contributes to a wider mission, turning a limited-edition sneaker into something more than a fashion statement.