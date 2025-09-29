Le Gourmet at Galeries Lafayette introduces private hands-on cooking masterclasses

Le Gourmet at Galeries Lafayette has launched private cooking masterclasses - a unique and interactive culinary experience where guests roll up their sleeves and learn the art of cooking alongside its expert chefs — from sushi making and dumpling workshops to fresh pasta and pizza classes. Participants will enjoy a fun, educational, and delicious adventure.

Details:

• Hands-on workshops guided by Le Gourmet’s expert chefs

• Prices starting at AED 150 per person, inclusive of selected beverages

• Guests get to enjoy their own creations afterwards

Private Group Bookings:

• Available for groups of 15 guests and above

• Tailor your experience by choosing a class of your choice (Arabic, Italian, Indian or Asian cuisines)

• Perfect for all ages and occasions

• Corporate team building events

• Social gatherings & networking events

• Birthday parties (kids & adults alike)