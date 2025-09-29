Le Gourmet at Galeries Lafayette introduces private hands-on cooking masterclasses

A unique and interactive culinary experience where guests roll up their sleeves and learn the art of cooking alongside its expert chefs
Le Gourmet at Galeries Lafayette has launched private cooking masterclasses - a unique and interactive culinary experience where guests roll up their sleeves and learn the art of cooking alongside its expert chefs — from sushi making and dumpling workshops to fresh pasta and pizza classes. Participants will enjoy a fun, educational, and delicious adventure.
Details:
• Hands-on workshops guided by Le Gourmet’s expert chefs
• Prices starting at AED 150 per person, inclusive of selected beverages
• Guests get to enjoy their own creations afterwards
Private Group Bookings:
• Available for groups of 15 guests and above
• Tailor your experience by choosing a class of your choice (Arabic, Italian, Indian or Asian cuisines)
• Perfect for all ages and occasions
• Corporate team building events
• Social gatherings & networking events
• Birthday parties (kids & adults alike)