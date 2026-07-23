Review: Paris comes to Dubai, inside L'Avenue, Kim Kardashian's favourite Paris restaurant

There are plenty of French restaurants in Dubai, but few arrive with the reputation of L'Avenue. The iconic Paris restaurant, known for attracting celebrities, fashion insiders and regular appearances from Kim Kardashian, has officially opened its first UAE outpost in Dubai Mall's Fashion Avenue.

And after spending an evening there, it's easy to see why the restaurant has become such a destination in Paris.

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The first thing that stands out is the space itself. Unlike many fine dining restaurants that can feel cramped or overly formal, L'Avenue feels open and inviting.

There are multiple seating options, from elegant indoor tables that channel a chic Parisian apartment to a spacious terrace overlooking the Dubai Fountain. It is easy to imagine the outdoor seating becoming one of Dubai's most sought-after winter dining spots.

Inside, every corner feels thoughtfully designed. The interiors are sophisticated without trying too hard, creating a space that feels luxurious yet comfortable enough for a long lunch or dinner with friends.

What impressed me just as much was the service.

The staff knew the menu inside out, happily sharing the stories behind several dishes and the history of the Paris restaurant. Those small conversations made choosing what to order much easier and added a personal touch that many fine dining restaurants often overlook.

What to order

The meal began with the Escargots, and they ended up being my favourite dish of the evening. There's something satisfying about carefully pulling each snail from its shell, which is already filled with a rich, buttery herb sauce. Every bite is packed with flavour, making it a great introduction for anyone trying escargots for the first time.

The Lady Ananas mocktail was the perfect pairing, light, tropical and incredibly refreshing.

Among the starters, both the Avocado, Spicy Tuna and the Lettuce, Avocado & King Crab salad stood out for their freshness. The king crab salad, in particular, felt light without sacrificing flavour.

The biggest surprise, however, was the Organic Roasted Chicken Breast, Curry & Chutney.

Ordering curry at a French restaurant would not normally be my first choice, but this dish completely changed my mind. The chicken was incredibly tender, while the curry was elevated by a sweet mango chutney that balanced the spices beautifully. It was easily one of the most memorable dishes on the table.

Then came the Truffle Pizza, which sparked a genuine debate around our table. Could this be one of the best truffle pizzas in Dubai? It is certainly in the conversation. Rich with truffle flavour without becoming overpowering, it strikes a balance that many restaurants struggle to achieve.

Dessert is where L'Avenue reminds you why its Paris location has such a loyal following.

The famous Costes Crackers Cheesecake, inspired by the signature dessert from the original Paris restaurant, was creamy, rich and worth saving room for. The contrasting crunchy cracker topping gives it a texture that sets it apart from a traditional cheesecake.

The Warm Melting Chocolate Tartlet was another highlight. Served warm, it filled the table with the smell of melted chocolate before we even took our first bite. It is as photogenic as it is indulgent.

The verdict

L'Avenue succeeds because it pays attention to the details.

From knowledgeable staff who genuinely guide diners through the menu, to thoughtful presentation and a dining room that feels elegant without being intimidating, everything feels carefully considered.

Another welcome surprise is that the restaurant does not serve alcohol, making it an excellent option for those looking for a premium dining experience without it.

As for me, I'll definitely be back, but this time in winter. Dining on the terrace with the Dubai Fountain and Burj Khalifa as your backdrop feels like the experience L'Avenue was made for.