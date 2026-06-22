Kris Fade stays in Dubai, rejects Sydney ARN dream job after 19 years in UAE

Dubai radio personality Kris Fade has confirmed he is staying in the UAE after weeks of speculation that he could be heading back to Australia for a major broadcasting role.

The announcement comes after reports linked the Virgin Radio Dubai presenter to a high-profile opportunity in Sydney, with industry speculation suggesting he was being considered as a potential replacement for Australian radio stars Kyle Sandilands and Jackie 'O' Henderson amid changes at Australian Radio Network (ARN).

On Sunday, June 21, Fade teased an upcoming announcement on social media, writing: "Decisions. Must be made. Tomorrow morning. 7:30 am Dubai. I'll let you in on my answer and why."

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The post immediately sparked discussion among listeners, many of whom wondered whether the broadcaster was preparing to leave Dubai after nearly 19 years in the emirate.

On Monday morning, Fade revealed that he had decided to remain in the UAE, despite receiving what he described as his "dream job" back home in Sydney.

"Nineteen years ago, I left Sydney, Australia. I packed up my life, took a chance, and moved to Dubai with little money but with a dream and a lot of uncertainty," he wrote in a lengthy statement shared online.

"A month ago, I was offered my dream job back home, in Sydney."

The Lebanese-Australian presenter said the decision had been particularly difficult because his family, childhood memories and ageing parents remain in Australia.

"For the last few weeks, I've spent countless hours thinking, talking, negotiating, praying, and trying to work out what the right decision was," he wrote.

"And after all of that, I've made my choice. I'm staying. Dubai is home."

Fade confirmed he had officially stepped away from the Sydney opportunity, thanking the Australian station and its management team while expressing confidence in its future.

The broadcaster said the decision ultimately came down to recognising the life he has built in the UAE.

"Sometimes life isn't about chasing the dream you had in your twenties. Sometimes it's about recognizing the life you've built in your forties," he wrote.

"When I looked around, I realized that everything I've worked so hard for is here. My family is here. My friends are here. My businesses are here. My team is here. My future is here."

Fade also paid tribute to ARN and Dubai Holding, describing them as more than employers.

"Over nearly two decades, they've believed in me, backed me, challenged me, supported me, and allowed me to become the person I am today," he wrote.

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He went on to praise the UAE, highlighting its safety, opportunities, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit.

"I've traveled the world. I've been fortunate enough to see some incredible places. But there is something special about the UAE," he said.

"The vision of its leadership is unlike anything I've ever witnessed."

The radio presenter also thanked his Virgin Radio colleagues, including Priti Malik, Big Rossi, Nala, Laasya and Jenny, describing the team as a family.

"What we have here is rare. It's more than a radio show. It's more than a workplace. It's a family," he wrote.

Fade ended his message by thanking listeners who have followed his journey over the years.

"So while Sydney will always be home, and Australia will always be part of who I am, my heart told me that my story here isn't finished. Not yet."

"After 19 years, I'm still here. And if you'll have me, I'm not done yet. Let's keep going."