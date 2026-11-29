Indian food is everywhere in Dubai. But when you're craving proper desi khana (Indian food), you know the difference between food that simply tastes Indian and a meal that actually hits the spot.

That was exactly where I found myself recently. I had a serious craving for Indian food and, after scrolling through what felt like endless options, a friend insisted I try the newly launched Flavours of India at CEZ, Kempinski Central Avenue Dubai.

CEZ is better known for its international buffet, so I was curious to see what its specially curated Indian dinner had to offer.

The menu has plenty to explore, with some interesting takes on familiar favourites. Think pani puri shots, samosa chaat, avocado papdi chaat and beetroot and cheese kebab. There's also a good selection of vegetarian dishes, so those skipping meat won't be short of options.

We started with the chicken kathi roll, which was flavourful, well-seasoned and easy to tuck into, followed by the masala lamb sliders. The sliders were a highlight for me. The lamb was tender, juicy and nicely spiced, served in a soft potato bun.

If you're a fan of tandoori food, there's plenty to look forward to here. The selection includes classic chicken tikka, mutton seekh kebab, Barra lamb chops and Zaffani tiger prawns. The tandoor section brings together meat, seafood and vegetarian options, offering something for different preferences.

For the mains, we opted for the murgh makhani with rice. The curry was rich and creamy, although it wasn't quite the standout dish of the evening for me.

Dessert, however, was a different story. The Bhapa Doi was easily my favourite. Silky, creamy and beautifully balanced, it was the perfect way to end the meal. It was also the kind of dessert that makes you want to go back for a second helping, even when you're already full.

I also tried the fresh mango juice, which was refreshing and nicely done. The lemon mint was another good choice if you prefer something light to go with your meal.

Beyond the food, the service added to the experience. Saimaa looked after us throughout the evening, making sure we had everything we needed. Chef Lawrence also stopped by to ask how we were enjoying the food, a thoughtful gesture that made the experience feel more personal.

So, did it completely satisfy my craving for desi khana? It had its highlights, particularly the masala lamb sliders and the Bhapa Doi, both of which I would happily go back for.

If you're around Downtown Dubai and in the mood for Indian food with a contemporary twist, Flavours of India at CEZ is worth exploring.