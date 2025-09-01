Keenan Garrido’s “Descent Into Self” acquired for Dh75,000 by Wella Mañabo of Wels Gallery

Acclaimed Filipino contemporary artist Keenan Garrido has achieved a significant milestone with the sale of his evocative painting “Descent Into Self” for Dh75,000 to collector Wella Mañabo, Founder & CEO of Wels Gallery. The acquisition took place at the VIP Night of World Art Dubai 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Center, showcased at the Filipino Pavilion – Spectro Lucid stand, which underscores Garrido’s growing presence in the Middle Eastern art market and affirms the resonance of his deeply psychological narratives with international audiences.

Currently, “Descent Into Self” is displayed at L’AVENUE Restaurant in Ras Al Khaimah, allowing visitors to experience the powerful artwork in a cultural and lifestyle setting while enjoying the venue’s mix of casual comfort and great taste.

“Descent Into Self” is a monumental exploration of introspection and vulnerability. At its center, a figure adorned as a peacock sheds its helmet, symbolizing the courage to confront hidden truths and embrace the darker facets of existence. The work transforms the act of self-reflection into a pilgrimage, navigating the labyrinth of the subconscious and the architecture of memory.

Within the composition, Garrido employs potent symbols:

● Cats as guardians of the subconscious, balancing clarity against intrusive thoughts.

● Tarsiers as primal instincts, shielding the psyche from chaos.

● Pillars as dreamlike testaments to human longing related to wealth, love, and filial devotion, each entwined with struggle and suffering.

● Statues of parental figures as silent sentinels shaping identity, embodying both reverence and fear.

Collector Wella Mañabo expressed admiration for the painting’s layered storytelling, noting its ability to capture the universal tension between aspiration and vulnerability. The acquisition represents not just a transaction but the recognition of Garrido’s voice as one that articulates the complexities of the human condition.

Wella Mañabo, Founder & CEO of Wels Gallery, said, “Descent Into Self” is a profound work that speaks to both the vulnerability and resilience of the human spirit. Keenan Garrido has an extraordinary ability to translate deeply personal narratives into universal truths, allowing viewers to see fragments of their own journeys within his art. At Wels Gallery, we are committed to highlighting voices that challenge perception and ignite dialogue, and Garrido’s work is a powerful addition to that vision.”

Speaking on the sale, Garrido reflected: “This work is about peeling back the layers of pride and façade to face the truths we often bury. To see it resonate so deeply with someone else affirms the power of vulnerability as a shared human experience.”

With “Descent Into Self”, Garrido continues to carve a space in contemporary art defined by bold allegory, psychological depth, and visual opulence. The Dh75,000 acquisition by Wels Gallery signals not only the rising value of his works but also the growing appreciation for Filipino contemporary artistry on the global stage.