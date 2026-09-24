Katy Perry to perform in Dubai on New Year’s Eve, tickets start at Dh6,500

The singer will headline Atlantis, The Palm’s gala dinner on December 31 as Dubai counts down to 2027.

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 24 Sept 2026, 4:32 PM
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Katy Perry will perform in Dubai on December 31, headlining the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner at Atlantis, The Palm.

The singer announced the show on Instagram, telling fans she would ring in 2027 at the resort. Atlantis said her outdoor performance will feature hits including Firework, Roar, Last Friday Night and Dark Horse. A fireworks display is planned for midnight.

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Tickets are listed on Platinumlist from Dh6,500, the starting price for premium seating for children aged four to 13. Adult tickets start at Dh8,500. Rouge Circle seats start at Dh10,500 for adults, while Golden Circle seats start at Dh14,500.

The gala begins at 6pm and will feature a dinner, a 30-piece live band and a dedicated children’s party area at the Asateer Tent.

Perry has performed in the UAE several times. She sang at an invitation-only Dubai Airshow gala at Atlantis, The Palm in 2015 and held a New Year’s Eve concert in Abu Dhabi in 2017. Her most recent UAE performance was at Etihad Park on December 7, 2025, as part of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix’s Yasalam After-Race Concerts.

Tickets for the December 31 gala are available on Platinumlist.

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